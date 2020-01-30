Heavy Duty IBC Market Growth during 2019-2027 | Opportunities and Future Analysis

Heavy duty IBC are packaging solutions for various liquid and granular products manufactured in food, beverage, pharmaceutical and chemical industry etc. It ensures safe storage of the product during transportation and logistics. The high capacity IBC also helps in down gauging the transportation cost incurred by multiple transportation. The Heavy duty IBC can be stacked together thereby allowing larger volume of product to be shipped at a time. The Heavy duty IBC are designed for multiple uses, another factor that helps in reducing overall cost of production and transportation of the product.

The heavy duty intermediate bulk container manufacturers are using materials such as Paper, Plastics such as PE, PP, and Steel to manufacture IBCs that best suits the wide range of industrial products. The heavy duty intermediate bulk containers are produced with various capacities ranging from 1200 gallons to 2500 gallons offering a wide range of choice for the end users. Due to this product and economical friendly feature the heavy duty IBC market is anticipated to grow in terms of value and volume throughout the forecast period.

Heavy Duty IBC Market – Dynamics

Heavy duty IBCs are finding application across several industrial verticals including food and beverage industry, pharmaceutical industry, chemical industry and automotive industry, etc. All this industry are involved in transporting their products across the globe and hence requires reliable packaging solutions which ensures product safety and are economically feasible.

This can be easily achieved by the use of intermediate bulk containers which ensures product safety and are cost effective packaging solutions as it helps in down gauging the overall packaging cost attributed by its features like multiple usage, large storage capacity, feasibility with different industrial products and easy handling. This industrial as well as end user favorable features are expected to drive the overall market of heavy duty IBC between 2017 and 2027. However, the existing packaging solutions such as cartons, drums, barrels and totes are anticipated to act as restraint and challenge the growth of the heavy duty IBC market throughout the forecast period.

