Home Fragrance Market Will Generate Massive Revenue in Coming Years

The ‘Home Fragrance’ market is expected to see a growth of5.9% according to latest report released by AMA Research highlighting development scenario with compelling market sizing by revenue and volume (Consumption, Production)* ranging from 2013-2025. The study feature not only specific market forecasts, but also include significant value-added commentary on Market Trends, Technological Trends and Innovations, Regulatory Trends and Policies, Market Maturity Indicators, Market Share Movements, Growth Drivers and Constraints, New Entrants into the Market & Entry/Exit Barriers and Consumer Demographics.

Some of the profiled players in study out of the total coverage list includes

3M Company (United States),Firmenich (Switzerland),Arechipelago (United States),Takasago International Corporation (Japan),Johnson SC (United States),Mane (France),Nest (United States),Gold Canyon (United States),Sedafrance (United States),Northern lights (United States),Illume (United States),Virginia candle company (United States),Paddywax (United States)

Home Fragrance Market Definition: Home fragrance is referred as a functional ingredient in home care products to hide unpleasant odors. Home fragrances are becoming an essential item in several households owing to their properties of creating a favourable environment at homes. These products are made up of various types fragrances such as lavender, jasmine, eucalyptus and others that help to liven up the mood of the consumers, thereby creating a stress free environment. The market of the home fragrance is increasing due to the rising discretionary income in developing region, while the market may also hinder due to the presence of some of the harmful chemicals in the various home fragrance products

Market Scope Overview: by Type (Sprays/aerosol, Air fresheners, Candles, Others), Application (Department Stores, Specialist Stores, Specialist Online), Distribution Channel (Specialty Retail Stores, Multi-Retail Stores, Online & Others), Fragrance (Rose)

Check Inside Story on Trending Factors with Regional Attention:

Wide-scale consumer awareness coupled with product modifications

Manufacturers are experimenting drastically with fragrances in order to pacify consumer preferences in this market

Growing demand for natural essential oils in home fragrance products

Rising discretionary income leading to increasing inclination of consumers towards various types of home fragrance products

Environmental concern due to harmful gas that release out of deodorant spray which is responsible for the ozone layer depletion

Country Level Break-up of market Size with Cross Segmentation includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Highlights from Table of Content (TOC):

1 Study Coverage

Industry Definition

Executive Summary

Global Home Fragrance Market Size (2014-2025) by Revenue, Production*, Growth rate

Analysis of Competitive Landscape – Insights on Market Development Scenario

Market Size by Manufacturers [Market Share, Global Rank etc] Global Home Fragrance Production, Consumption by Regions (2014-2025) Market Size by Type

Global Home Fragrance Revenue by Type

Global Home Fragrance Volume by Type

Global Home Fragrance Price by Type

Market Size by Application (2014-2025)

Global Home Fragrance Breakdown Data by Revenue, Volume

Manufacturers Profiles Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

