Lamination Film Market: Business Status, Industry Trends and Outlook 2019 to 2027

With the increasing rate of wastages across the globe the need for a strong yet flexible packaging has emerged which led to a rapid growth in the flexible packaging market. Today the global flexible packaging accounts to more than 20 percent of global packaging contribution which is about US $ 210 bn. One such segment which in particularly propelling the growth of flexible packaging is lamination films. Lamination films consist of multiple layers of composite material which provides insulation, strength and enhances the appearance of the product. Lamination film provides a barrier from oxygen, water vapor, and aroma. Industries such as food, pharmaceutical, horticulture have propelled the growth of lamination film market. Such packaging solution aids in slowing the process of the product wastage.

Technological development over the course of half a decade have largely contributed to the product development of lamination films such as the use of bio based material, pressure sensitive resistance, UV protected, etc. All such factors have increased the number of application use of lamination films. Moreover, in term of market value Asia- Pacific country accounts for a significant percentage of market share in global lamination films which is expected to remain dominant due to the growth of correlated industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceutical, personal & healthcare, etc.

Lamination Film Market – Market Dynamics:

Manufacturers of the lamination film are focusing on product development aiming to provide convenience to the consumer which is cost-effective and have less production impact on the environment. Also, industries such as food and pharmaceutical have increased the consumption of lamination film which has helped boost the sales of lamination film, especially in emerging regions.

Some of the key players operating in the global lamination film market include KDX America, Laminated Film & Packaging, Protect- all, Inc. Northeast Packaging Material Inc., Multi Specialty Extrusions Pvt. Ltd., AVI Global Plast., Plasti Roll Oy Ltd., Argotec, LLC, Mayur Poly Films Pvt. Ltd., Flexi Film Ltd., Tilak Polypack Pvt. Ltd.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.