Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market In-depth Analysis and Precise Outlook to 2027 | Medtronic, BioTelemetry Inc., Applied Cardiac Systems, Inc, Medicomp Inc

Some of the prominent players operating in mobile cardiac telemetry systems market are:-

Medtronic, BioTelemetry Inc., Applied Cardiac Systems, Inc, Medicomp Inc, Preventice Services, LLC, The Scottcare Corporation, Medi-Lynx (Subisidiary Of Medicalgorithmics, S.A), Zoll Medical Corporation, Welch Allyn, and Telerhythmics, LLC among others.

The market players are focused towards bringing new and innovative products and services to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in May 2018, Medtronic discontinued marketing for its SEEQ Mobile Cardiac Telemetry (MCT) System to concentrate support on its Reveal LINQ Insertable Cardiac Monitor (ICM) System.

The mobile cardiac telemetry systems market by technology is segmented into lead based and patch based systems. In 2018, the mobile cardiac telemetry systems with lead based segment held a largest market share of 60.1% of the mobile cardiac telemetry systems market, by technology. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 owing to advancements in ambulatory cardiac monitoring, and increasing rate of heart rhythm disorders. Moreover, the patch-based segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 12.7% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to advances in the technology of wearable cardiac monitors.

Strategic Insights

Strategic acquisition and product launches were observed as the most adopted strategy in global mobile cardiac telemetry systems industry. Few of the recent product launch and acquisitions are listed below:

2016: BioTelemetry, Inc acquired Geneva Healthcare, Inc. which is the leading provider of remote monitoring for implantable cardiac devices.

2015: Medicomp launched TelePatch, which was the latest breakthrough in the world of ECG patches.

Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases is driving the market for mobile cardiac telemetry systems over the forecast period.

