Necked-In Aerosol Can Market Competition To Heat Up With Innovative Technologies Going Mainstream Globally

Manufacturers are increasingly focusing on recycling methods for packaging, thus preferring materials which can be easily recycled and have less impact on the environment. One such material which is preferred by the packaging manufacturers is the metal. With the trend of metals cans gaining popularity as one of the most suitable form of packaging, the need for innovative shaped can such as necked-in aerosol is expected to gain traction in the next half of the decade. Aerosol cans contain fluid which is stored under high pressure and is also increasingly used in cosmetics followed by pharmaceuticals and automobile industry.

Traditionally can and tin was the most preferred source of packaging liquid fluid, but with the innovation and the need for easy compatibility, necked-in aerosol cans is the preferred choice for consumers, particularly in the cosmetic industry. The dynamics of the beverage and the cosmetic industry is now being shaped by consumer experience, wherein necked-in aerosol cans have a major role to play.

Such cans were instantly used by cosmetic and automobile industry which started replacing the traditional cans. As of now the market of aerosol cans are expected a year- on – year growth of over 3 percent with global production crossing over 14 billion units currently, of which necked-in aerosol cans account for a significant contribution. The global necked-in aerosol can is highly fragmented with large number of players across the regions of Asia- Pacific excluding Japan, Middle-East. The market is further expected to witness a steady growth over the forecast period.

Necked-In Aerosol Can Market – Market Dynamics:

Manufacturers of cosmetic and pharmaceutical prefer aerosol cans as a source of liquid dispensing. This metal can material aids in longer self-life of products. On the other hand, necked-in aerosol can renders the convenience of recycling of products, thus local and international packaging regulation provide aid to the manufacturer to produce necked-in aerosol can as compared to the use of the non-degradable plastic material.

