Next gen memory Market Demand, Type, Size, Applications, Share, Global Growth Opportunities, Potential, Trends & Industry Forecast to 2027

The Market Research Report of Next gen memory covers all the organizational profiles of the real players and brands. The report provides a detailed analysis of the full market opportunities to highlight future interest in the technology industry. This report is an important tool for organizations and individuals, providing industry chain structure, business processes, and recommendations for new tasks. The Next gen memory report provides a world-class baseline assessment of the including possible innovations, key patterns, market drivers, challenges, institutionalization, governance, openings, future guidance, value chain, profiles and techniques industry.

The global Next gen memory Market accounted to US$2,281.0 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 29.5% during the forecast period 2018 – 2027, to account to US$ 26,568.9 Mn by 2027

The rapidly expanding technology development coupled with humongous production of data has critically increased the demand of memories that are not only capable of handling large data efficiently but are also cost-effective and scalable. The next generation memory is something that fits into almost all these demands of the end-users.

These type of memory technology offers relatively exclusive benefits to the industry players as they use less power and operate much faster than the already existing memory technologies. Apart from its speed and sustainability, the next generation memories are offer better endurance, have erase–free functions and are bit-alterable. With these advancements, the next-generation memory has already taken a prime space in the memory market by mooning over other traditional memory technologies.

Large number of next generation memory technologies are under development which promise to meet the growing demand of consumer electronics and enterprise storage systems and applications. Smart phone and other consumer electronics OEMs in particular are looking for the next big competitive advantage, and all signs point to new memory technologies as the most powerful choice. The traditional memories, DRAM and NAND, are falling off Moore’s law and therefore research and development is going on for new memory devices.

Leading Key Players

1. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

2. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

3. Fujitsu Limited

4. Intel Corporation

5. Microchip Technology Incorporated

6. Micron Technology, Inc.

7. NXP Semiconductors N.V.

8. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

9. SK Hynix Inc.

10. Toshiba Corporation

The market for next gen memory globally has been segmented into two major segments including type and application. The type segment is fragmented by volatile and non-volatile memory. The non-volatile memory is further segmented into FRAM, MRAM, ReRAM, phase-change memory, Nano RAM, and others.

The application segment is sub-divided into consumer electronics, industrial, automotive & transportation, enterprise storage, military & aerospace, healthcare, it & telecom, and others. Further, the next gen memory market has been segmented on the basis of end-users into listed companies, private firms, charity, and others.

The analysis for the market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM) is also provided in the next gen memory market report. On the basis of geography, the next gen memory market is presently dominated by APAC in terms of market share.Major and smaller players are trying to come up with innovative solutions and strategic partnerships as well as different business models to attract a large base of customers.

