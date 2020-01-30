Online Auction Market Seeking Excellent Growth | Key Players: Bonanza, OnlineAuction, Webstore

The ‘Online Auction’ market is expected to see a growth of7.1% according to latest report released by AMA Research highlighting development scenario with compelling market sizing by revenue and volume (Consumption, Production)* ranging from 2013-2025. The study feature not only specific market forecasts, but also include significant value-added commentary on Market Trends, Technological Trends and Innovations, Regulatory Trends and Policies, Market Maturity Indicators, Market Share Movements, Growth Drivers and Constraints, New Entrants into the Market & Entry/Exit Barriers and Consumer Demographics.

Some of the profiled players in study out of the total coverage list includes

Bonanza (United States),eBay Inc. (United States),OnlineAuction.com, Inc. (United States),Webstore.com (United States)

Online Auction Market Definition: An online auction takes place over the internet, so it removes the physical restrictions of conventional auctions like need for physical presence, geographical constraints, space requirements, time constraints, and limited target audience. The emergence of artificial intelligence in online auction is key trend in the market. AI is used in online auctions to do various activities including processing customer-service inquiries, product packaging, internal operations, as well as delivery. The ease of bidding is the key driver boosting global online auction market growth over the coming years.

Market Scope Overview: by Type (Collectibles, Electronics, Artistic goods, Jewelry), Application (Commercial, Individual)

Use of Artificial Intelligence in Online Auctions

Growing popularity of online auction advertisements

Ease & Convenience of Bidding

Growing sales of art-based goods through online auctions

Increased adoption by different vendors

Online piracy

