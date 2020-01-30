Polystyrene tubs market – Global Insights, Trends and Demand Analysis 2017 to 2025

The global consumer packaging industry has expanded in terms of scope and industries served, over the past few decades. The food industry has been growing steadily, and is driven by food consumption trends. Polystyrene or foam tubs find application in the food industry, mainly for side dishes. Many cuisines have at least one side dish. Polystyrene tubs are preferable for side dishes such as, tartar dips, sauces, and other side dishes. Polystyrene tubs are also used for yogurts. The global polystyrene tubs market outlooks looks positive due to the growing applications of polystyrene material.

Growth of the global polystyrene tubs market is expected to be moderate, as it will be driven solely by consumer prejudice on health impacts of Styrene as a material. Also, growing awareness among consumers and governments regarding environmental impact of the materials we use, has led to stringent laws and restrictions, which is also one of the key factors expected to contribute to the fate of the global polystyrene tubs market.

Global polystyrene tubs market: Dynamics

The global polystyrene tubs market is expected to grow on the backdrop of the global polystyrene market. Some of the major contributors to growth of the global polystyrene market are – increase in disposable income of families. Growing economies in developing countries such as India, has increased the fraction of household expenditure on dining out, by as much as 10%. As these countries add more people to the middle class segment of population, more people will explore such options. There are other factors that might hamper growth of the global polystyrene tubs market.

Polystyrene is widely considered to be a possible human carcinogen, due to the presence of Styrene. Amidst growing health concerns, and people being advised not to use foam products, there might be some hindrance to growth of the global polystyrene tubs market. Also, Polystyrene products are slow to break down in landfills, and therefore present the risk of potentially releasing toxic chemicals. Hence, polystyrene tubs can be considered unsafe as they come in contact with the food inside.

