Stretch Films Packaging Market Sustains Competitiveness by Adoption of Technological Innovations

Stretch films are stretchable and continuous thin film, which are mainly stretched and wrapped around a bundle of items to protect them from the external environment as well as unitize for storage, handling and shipping. Stretch film are highly engineered wrapping films and has emerged as a vital packaging solution. Unlike shrink films, no external heat is used for application of stretch films & this process is carried out using only two stages which are wrapping and sealing.

For More Detailed Analysis, Request PDF [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=25916

Manufacturers usually prefer plastic materials such as polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP) and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) for the production of stretch films. Stretch films durable and tear-resistant thus adding to the safety of the package products. Stretch films are preliminarily used in bulk load packaging comprising from the end user industry such as food & beverages, consumer products, pharmaceuticals, etc.

Global Stretch Films Packaging Market: Drivers & Restraints

Rapid growth in food and beverage (F&B) sector coupled inclination towards lightweight, safe and cost efficient logistic packaging solution has emerged as the key driver of the growth in global stretch film packaging market. Also, Manufacturers across various product segments prefer stretch films packaging as equipment required for installation of stretch films are simple and less expensive. Storage and distribution markets as a result of an increase in retail trade, imports-exports among the regions also add to the growth of global stretch films packaging market.

However, As compared to shrink film, stretch films are less moisture resistant thus provide less climatic protection. Also, biodegradability has risen as environmental challenges thus obstructing the growth of stretch film market to a larger extent. Thus, governments of various countries have started to promote bio-based materials which have emerged as an opportunity for market players to develop biodegradable stretch film.

Some of the key players that operate in the stretch films packaging market across the globe are Bemis Company, Inc., AEP Industries Inc., Amcor Limited, , Sigma Plastics Group, Inc., Coveris Holdings S.A., Grafix Arts., DongGuan HuaYu Packing co., Ltd., Berry Global, Inc. and Clondalkin Group Holdings BV.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.