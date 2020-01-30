Tear Tapes Market foreseen to grow exponentially over 2017 – 2027

Smart and innovative packaging is the emerging trend which is widely implemented by leading manufacturers in packaging industry. One of the primary attributes of smart packaging is providing the convenience of easy to open without any use of additional instrument. Thus it has fueled up the demand for tear tapes packaging in industries such as tobacco, food and beverages, pharmaceutical.

Tear tapes packaging is attached to the inner surface of packaging of plastic filament, paperboard, paper, etc. Tobacco industry which is expected to witness 2.5% CAGR growth over the forecast period account for a significant packaging contributor in the tear tapes packaging market. Moreover, tear tapes adhesive are used in soft drinking, grocery, toiletries products which account a significant contribution in food and beverage industry.

Traditional additional tools such as a scissors or knives or hand pressure was used for opening up a packaging, but with the invention of self-instructive tear tapes it has aided the user in easy peel of packaging and eliminated the use of an external tool. Tear tapes are also available in hologram product feature technology which acts as a reading device or brand awareness which showcase the name of the brand owner. Along with it, the additional benefit provided by tear tape packaging is anti-counterfeit which significantly acts as protection for the product from tampering. Region wise tear tapes are extensively used in North America and Asia pacific excluding Japan market.

Tear Tapes Market – Market Dynamics:

The increasing numbers of technological advancement have fueled the used of tear tape packaging market in food, pharmaceutical, and tobacco industry. On the other hand manufacturers of tear tapes are focusing using aluminum and steel material due to increasing regulation on plastic usage. In term of plastic BOPP plastic material is the most preferred from of plastic material by the manufacturer of tear tape.

On the flip side, stringent regulation by the environmental bodies on the use of several chemicals which is used while manufacturing is hampering the growth of tear tape packaging market. Moreover, the rising number of application use for tear tape market is expected to have a significant contribution to the development of global tear tape market. This is one of the reason the CAGR of tear tapes are projected to witness a robust growth over the forecast period.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.