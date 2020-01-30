Tunnel Boring Machine Market Trends, Growth, Outlook and Forecast 2018 to 2025

Tunnel Boring Machine Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

The global tunnel boring machines market size is expected to reach $8,385.6 million by 2025, from $5,189.8 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2018 to 2025. Tunnel boring machines are used for tunnel excavation through a wide range of soil and rocks. It is majorly used for construction of tunnels and excavation in coal mines.

The key factor that drives the growth of the global tunnel boring machines market includes increase in infrastructure development for railway and highway. Moreover, rise in demand for utility tunneling for water supply & disposal, hydropower projects, and pipeline for oil & gas boosts the demand for tunnel boring machines. In addition, tunnel boring machine reduces the operational time for construction of tunnel as compared to other conventional methods, thereby increasing the demand for tunnel boring machines. However, the new Austrian tunneling method (NATM) is still a dominant method for constructing tunnels, which is expected to hinder the market growth. Furthermore, new innovations such as automation and ZigBee-based wireless sensor networks are anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the growth of the global tunnel boring machines market.

The tunnel boring machine market is segmented based on machine type, geology type, end-users, and region. Based on machine type, the market is categorized into slurry TBM, earth pressure balance shield TBM, shielded TBM, multi-mode TBM, and others. Others includes open type, gripper TBM, direct pipe, partial face excavation, etc. By geology type, the market is segmented into soft ground, hard rock ground, heterogenous ground, and variable ground. By end-users, the market is segmented into road transport, railway transport, metro & transit, utilities, mining, oil & gas, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the largest market for tunnel boring machine during the forecast period.

Table of contents:

1: Introduction

2: Executive Summary

3: Market Landscape

4: Tunnel Boring Machine Market, By Machine Type

5: Tunnel Boring Machine Market, By Geology Type

6: Tunnel Boring Machine Market, By End-Users

7: Tunnel Boring Machine Market, By Region

8: Company Profile

