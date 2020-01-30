Water Desalination Equipment Market : Key Opportunities and Forecast up to 2020
Shortage of water is the biggest problem across the globe and is only estimated to grow bigger in the forthcoming years. Governments of all developed as well as developing countries have been devising ways, including water desalination to curtail water problems. Water desalination is the process of removing salts from water in order to make it suitable for use in the desired application. As per a report by the United Nation Water, there are at present more than 16,000 desalination plants across the globe, with the net global operating capacity of nearly 70 million cubic meters per day.
Planning to lay down strategy for the next few years? Our report can help shape your plan better.
The cost of desalination is decided based on the degree of salinity in the water. The international companies operating in the global water desalination equipment market buy or sell water rights at a high bid. Dry countries such as the UAE and Australia are important destinations for companies in the water desalination equipment market.
The report presents a detailed overview of the drivers, restraints, and opportunities that exist in the market. It offers qualitative and quantitative insights into competitive landscape, which has been calculated using analytical tools such as market attractiveness analysis, competitive overview, and Porter’s five forces analysis. It also provides key players’ profile and their market share. Furthermore, new market entrants stand to benefit from a list of recommendations that forms a part of the report.
Overview of the Global Water Desalination Equipment Market
The rising global population and their unmet water demands are the key drivers of the global water desalination equipment market. Climate change is leading to disturbance in water cycle, which is leading to water scarcity. Moreover, water finds usage in various industrial applications. Hence, the demand for water increases with rapid industrial development. All these factors are boosting the growth of the global water desalination equipment market.
Desalination is an energy-intensive water treatment technology and consumes at least 75.2 TWh per year, which is almost 0.4% of global electricity consumption. The high requirement of energy for desalination incurs high cost. Moreover, development of desalination paraphernalia also requires huge capital investment. These factors are acting as restraints on the growth of the global water desalination equipment market. However, rapid urbanization and industrialization across the globe will open new avenues for the growth of the global water desalination equipment market.
Based on technology, the global water desalination equipment market can be broadly categorized into distillation processes and membrane processes. On a similar basis, the distillation process is sub-segmented into multi-effect evaporation, multi-stage flash, and vapor compression. Multi-stage flash units are widely used in the Middle East and Africa region and represent approximately 40-45% of total world’s desalination capacity.
Globally, the MEA has the highest demand for desalination of water due to growing demand from countries with extreme water scarcity such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Israel. In Asia Pacific, India and China will exhibit high demand for water desalination equipment owing to increasing water demand because of industrialization and urbanization.
To obtain all-inclusive information on forecast analysis of market, request a PDF brochure here.
Companies Mentioned in the Global Water Desalination Equipment Market
The key players in the global water desalination equipment market are Septech, Metito, Genesis Water Technologies, General Electrics, Doosan Heavy Industries and Co., IVRCL Limited, and Hyflux Ltd.
- Acting leader of NOAA strains importance of public-private corporations
- Automatic Load Controller Market Insights, Trends, Analysis, Types, Applications, key players, Market shares and Forecast 2018 – 2028
- Automotive Transmission Oil Filter Market : Top Companies, Sales, Revenue, Forecast 2017 – 2025
- DC Dielectric Withstand Testers Market Pricing Analysis by 2025
- European Union funds four Ariane 6 rockets for Galileo celestial navigation satellites
- Boeing falls out of the DARPA Experimental Spaceplane platform
- Space Organization team to start Cybersecurity tasks in spring this year
- Africa to get $65.7m for Investing in Renewable Energy Projects from the UK
- China to prepare its recent deep-space crew pod for its first flight experiment
- Medium Excavators Market 10-Year Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report 2018 – 2028
- The satellite with damaged battery poses explosion fear to DirecTV
- Cheese Market Research Report 2017-2025 | Top Key Players – Bongrain S.A., Amul, Saputo Inc, Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.
- Ophthalmic Ultrasound System Market: Strategic Analysis to Understand the Competitive Outlook of the Industry, 2023
- Mixed Martial Arts Equipment Market: Business Opportunities, Current Trends and Industry Analysis by 2017 to 2022
- Global Power Rental Market 2019 Global Production, Growth, Share, Demand and Applications Market Research Report to 2025