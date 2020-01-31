488 E 11th Ave, Eugene, OR 97401, USA
Global AIOps Platform Market: Segmented By Application And Geography Trends, Growth And Forecasts To 2025

0

The Global AIOps Platform market report is a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean. focusing on market influencing factors, competitive landscape, data, trends, information, and exclusive vital statistics of the market. This market report studies market details at global level, especially in;

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Rest of the World

This market research report offers detail overview of;

  • AIOps Platform market outlook
  • AIOps Platform market trends
  • AIOps Platform market forecast
  • AIOps Platform market 2018 overview
  • AIOps Platform market growth analysis
  • AIOps Platform market size
  • AIOps Platform market price analysis
  • Competitive landscape

The AIOps Platform market is analyzed considering the forecast period of 2018-2025.Global AIOps Platform Market valued approximately USD 0.8 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 34% over the forecast period 2017-2025.

Some of the leading market players include IBM, Splunk, CA Technologies, VMware., Microfocus, HCL Technologies, BMC Software., Moogsoft , FixStream and so on.

Some major parameters were considered to forecast the current estimates of the Market:

  • Market driving trends
  • Predicted opportunities
  • Challenges and restraints to be faced
  • Technological developments
  • Other developments, e.g. Infrastructural
  • Consumer preferences
  • Government regulations
  • Consumer spending dynamics and trends

The global AIOps Platform market research report also encompasses an effective presentation of facts and figures related to study through bar graphs, pie charts, and infographic, covering a 360-degree outlook of the market.

The research methodology adopted to analyze the market growth and related dynamics cover the collection of raw data from credible data sources in both quantitative and qualitative form. The data collected is from paid sources and government organizations to evaluate the market size on the basis of various segments. Market engineering consist of both ‘bottom-up’ and ‘top-down’ approaches along with data triangulation models to derive the market forecast data over the forecast period.

Major segments covered in the AIOps Platform Market report include:

By Component:

> Platform
> Services
By Service:

> Implementation Services
> License and Maintenance Services
> Training and Education Services
> Consulting Services
> Managed Services

By Application:

> Real-Time Analytics
> Application Performance Management
> Infrastructure Management
> Network and Security Management

By Organization Size:

> SMEs
> Large Enterprises

By Deployment Mode:

> On premises
> Cloud
By Vertical:

> Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
> Healthcare and Life Sciences
> Retail and Consumer Goods
> IT and Telecom
> Government
> Manufacturing
> Media and Entertainment

By Regions:
> North America
o U.S.
o Canada
> Europe
o UK
o Germany
> Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
> Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
> Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

  • Historical year – 2015, 2016
  • Base year – 2017
  • Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

