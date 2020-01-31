Global Counter IED Market 2018, Trend, CAGR Status, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2023

The global Counter IED Market is estimated to reach USD xx million by 2025 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Request a Sample copy of Counter IED market report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MRF2

Counter improvised explosive devices (IEDs) are crucial systems in battle operations, mainly formed for military forces and law enforcement. These systems are used to detect explosives and dispose of IEDs for counter-insurgency, counter-terrorism, and efforts on the part of law enforcement organizations. Counter IED systems such as handheld, vehicle-mounted, naval vessel mounted, and airborne counter IED systems are globally used by the militaries and homeland security agencies.

The nature of warfare has changed significantly over the past decade. It is transforming from being weapon centric to technology-centric. Currently, the use of advanced technology is a key determining factor for the success rate of military missions. It helps in enhancing situational awareness and reducing the number of casualties. As a result, the defense authorities around the world are focusing on procuring various equipment such as communication devices, navigation gadgets, upgraded weapon sights systems, counter systems, and exoskeleton systems that transform common soldiers into high-tech warriors. The counter IEDs are one such system. Meanwhile, the companies are also focused on making new counter IED systems that are small, weighs less, consume less power, and can detect IEDs more efficiently, which will help the soldiers to enhance their performance and help in delivering effective military operations.

Major players operating in the Counter IED market include:

Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Thales Group (France), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), and General Dynamics Corporation (US) are the leading players and together accounted for over 42.02% of the market share in 2017. BAE Systems (UK), Chemring Group (UK), Elbit Systems (US), Harris Corporation (US), L3 Technologies, Inc. (US), and Raytheon Company (US) are some of the other companies operating in the market.

Objective of the Global Counter IED Market Report Forecast to 2025

To provide insights into factors influencing the market growth

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and their key countries

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments based on capability, deployment, end-user, and region

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

Target Audience

Component Manufacturers

Government and Regulatory Authorities

Defense Organizations

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Other Service Providers

Key Findings

In this report, the global counter IED market has been segmented on the basis of capability, deployment, end-user, and region

The global counter IED market has been segmented, by capability as detection and countermeasure. The detection segment market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 3.06% during the forecast period.

The global counter IED market has been segmented, by deployment as vehicle-mounted, ship-mounted, airborne mounted, handheld, and others. The airborne mounted segment market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 3.25% during the forecast period.

The global counter IED market has been segmented on the basis of end-user into military and homeland security. The military segment market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 3.10% during the forecast period.

North America would dominate the counter IED market by 2025. It is expected to register a CAGR of 3.03% during the forecast period.

For more information and discount on this report, ask your query at: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MRF2

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents: 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Attractiveness Analysis

1.1.1. Global Counter IED Market, By Capability

1.1.2. Global Counter IED Market, By Deployment

1.1.3. Global Counter IED Market, By End-User

1.1.4. Global Counter IED Market, By Region

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Market Structure

2.4. Key Buying Criteria

2.5. Market Factor Indicator Analysis

3. Research Methodology

3.1. Research Process

3.2. Primary Research

3.3. Secondary Research

3.4. Market Size Estimation

3.5. Forecast Model

3.6. List of Assumptions

4. Market Insights

5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Increase in Military Spending

5.2.2. Rising Terrorist Attacks and Focus on Counter Operations

5.2.3. Increased Use of Unmanned Systems for Countering IEDs

5.2.4. Drivers Impact Analysis

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. Lack of Trained Unmanned Systems Pilots

5.3.2. Restraints Impact Analysis

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Changing Nature of Warfare

5.4.2. Development of Robust Counter IED Systems

5.5. Technological Trends

5.6. Patent Trends

5.7. Regulatory Landscape/Standards

6. Market Factor Analysis

6.1. Supply Chain Analysis

6.1.1. R&D

6.1.2. Manufacturing

6.1.3. Distribution & Sales

6.1.4. Post-Sales Monitoring

6.2. Porter?s Five Forces Analysis

6.2.1. Threat of New Entrants

6.2.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.2.3. Threat of Substitutes

6.2.4. Segment Rivalry

6.2.5. Bargaining Power of Supplies

7. Global Counter IED Market, by Capability

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Detection

7.2.1. Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018?2025

7.2.2. Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2018?2025

7.2.3. ADS (Above-Surface Detection System)

7.2.3.1. Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018?2025

7.2.3.2. Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2018?2025

7.2.4. Underground MIDS (Mine and IED Detection System)

7.2.4.1. Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018?2025

7.2.4.2. Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2018?2025

7.2.5. Stand-Off IED Detector

7.2.5.1. Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018?2025

7.2.5.2. Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2018?2025

7.2.6. Remote IED Inspection Equipment

7.2.6.1. Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018?2025

7.2.6.2. Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2018?2025

7.3. Countermeasure

7.3.1. Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018?2025

7.3.2. Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2018?2025

7.3.3. Jammers

7.3.3.1. Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018?2025

7.3.3.2. Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2018?2025

7.3.4. Neutralization

7.3.4.1. Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018?2025

7.3.4.2. Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2018?2025

8. Global Counter IED Market, by Deployment

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Vehicle-mounted

8.2.1. Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018?2025

8.2.2. Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2018?2025

8.2.3. Armored Vehicles

8.2.3.1. Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018?2025

8.2.3.2. Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2018?2025

8.2.4. Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs)

8.2.4.1. Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018?2025

8.2.4.2. Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2018?2025

8.3. Ship Mounted

8.3.1. Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018?2025

8.3.2. Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2018?2025

8.3.3. Naval Vessels

8.3.3.1. Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018?2025

8.3.3.2. Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2018?2025

8.3.4. Unmanned Maritime Vehicles (UMVs)

8.3.4.1. Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018?2025

8.3.4.2. Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2018?2025

8.4. Airborne

8.4.1. Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018?2025

8.4.2. Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2018?2025

8.4.3. Aircraft

8.4.3.1. Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018?2025

8.4.3.2. Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2018?2025

8.4.4. Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

8.4.4.1. Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018?2025

8.4.4.2. Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2018?2025

8.4.5. Aerostats

8.4.5.1. Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018?2025

8.4.5.2. Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2018?2025

8.5. Handheld

8.5.1. Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018?2025

8.5.2. Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2018?2025

8.6. Others

8.6.1. Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018?2025

8.6.2. Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2018?2025



Why purchase this report

The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

Get in Touch with Us:

Jyoti

Email: [email protected]

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/