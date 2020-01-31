488 E 11th Ave, Eugene, OR 97401, USA
+1 541-687-2347
[email protected]

Global Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market Outlook: World Approaching Demand & Growth Prospect 2018-2023

Global Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market Outlook: World Approaching Demand & Growth Prospect 2018-2023

0

The global Enterprise content management (ECM) market is required to develop at a CAGR of 16.8 % during the conjecture time frame (2018-2023) and arrive at a valuation of USD 76.84 Bn., according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Request a Sample copy of Enterprise Content Management (ECM) market report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MRF28

Enterprise content management (ECM) empowers organizations to streamline the lifecycle of data that incorporates image files, messages, reports, and computer-aided design (CADs). The entry of cloud and mixture arrangement models is boosting the selection of ECM. Specialist organizations are concentrating on offering achievable and easy to use arrangements, which is relied upon to help the market development in the years to come. The rising volume of unstructured information and the requirement for financially savvy data cost-effective information management solutions is opening doors for market players. The solid challenge in the market is inciting players to improve their items and administrations.

 Major players operating in the Enterprise Content Management (ECM) market include:

M-Files Inc., Open Text Corp., Box Inc., Fajtisu Ltd., Laserfiche, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Hyland Software Inc., are some of the major players in the global enterprise content management (ECM) market.

Major segments covered in the Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market report include:

Based on its solution, the market is segmented into Mobile Content Management, Web Content Management, Documentation Management, Content Workflow Management, Records Management, and Others. On the basis of its Service, the market is divided into Support and Maintenance, Training Service, Integration Service. Based on its Deployment, the market is categorized as Cloud and On Premise. On the basis of its Organization Size, the is classified into Large Enterprises and SMEs. Based on its Vertical, the market is divided into Healthcare, BFSI, Retail, Energy & Utilities, Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecommunication, and Others.

For more information and discount on this report, ask your query at: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MRF28

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

  • Market Overview & Summary
  • Market Dynamics
    • Drivers
    • Restraints
    • Opportunities
    • Challenges
    • Market Share Analysis
    • PORTERS Analysis
    • PESTEL Analysis
    • Value-chain Analysis
    • Table of Contents:

      1 Executive Summary
      1.1 Market Summary
      2 Market Introduction
      2.1 Definition
      2.2 Scope of the Study
      2.3 List of Assumptions
      2.4 Market Structure
      3 Research Methodology
      3.1 Research Process
      3.2 Forecast Model
      4 Market Dynamics
      4.1 Introduction
      4.2 Drivers
      4.2.1 Surge in Digital Content Across Enterprises
      4.2.2 Need for Improved, Efficient and Centralized System
      4.3 Challenges
      4.3.1 Integration Issues in Content Management of Different Enterprises
      4.4 Opportunities
      4.4.1 Inclination Towards End-To-End Cross-Platform Solution
      5 Market Factor Analysis
      5.1 Value Chain Analysis
      5.1.1 Storage Providers
      5.1.2 Software Developers
      5.1.3 Service Providers
      5.1.4 End-Users
      5.2 Porter?s Five Forces Model
      5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
      5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Platform Suppliers
      5.2.3 Bargaining Power of End-Users
      5.2.4 Threat of Substitutes
      5.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry
      6 Global Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market, by Solution
      6.1 Overview
      6.2 Web Content Management
      6.3 Mobile Content Management
      6.4 Documentation Management
      6.5 Records Management
      6.6 Content Workflow Management
      6.7 Others
      7 Global Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market, by Service
      7.1 Overview
      7.2 Integration Service
      7.3 Support and Maintenance
      7.4 Training Service
      8 Global Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market, by Deployment
      8.1 Overview
      8.2 Cloud
      8.3 On-Premise
      9 Global Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market, by Organization Size
      9.1 Overview
      9.2 SMEs
      9.3 Large Enterprises
      10 Global Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market, by Vertical
      10.1 Overview
      10.2 BFSI
      10.3 Healthcare
      10.4 Retail
      10.5 IT & Telecommunication
      10.6 Energy & Utilities
      10.7 Transportation & Logistics
      10.8 Others
      11 Global Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market, by Region
      11.1 Introduction
      11.1.1 North America
      11.1.1.1 US
      11.1.1.2 Canada
      11.1.1.3 Mexico
      11.1.2 Europe
      11.1.2.1 UK
      11.1.2.2 Germany
      11.1.2.3 France
      11.1.2.4 Rest of Europe
      11.1.3 Asia-Pacific
      11.1.3.1 China
      11.1.3.2 Japan
      11.1.3.3 India
      11.1.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
      11.1.4 Rest of the World
      11.1.4.1 Middle East & Africa
      11.1.4.2 Latin America
      12 Competitive Landscape
      13 Company Profiles
      13.1 IBM Corporation
      13.1.1 Company Overview
      13.1.2 Financial Overview
      13.1.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
      13.1.4 Key Developments
      13.1.5 SWOT Analysis
      13.1.6 Key Strategies
      13.2 Microsoft Corporation
      13.2.1 Company Overview
      13.2.2 Financial Overview
      13.2.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
      13.2.4 Key Developments
      13.2.5 SWOT Analysis
      13.2.6 Key Strategies
      13.3 Oracle Corporation
      13.3.1 Company Overview
      13.3.2 Financial Overview
      13.3.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
      13.3.4 Key Developments
      13.3.5 SWOT Analysis
      13.3.6 Key Strategies
      13.4 Hyland Software Inc.
      13.4.1 Company Overview
      13.4.2 Financial Overview
      13.4.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
      13.4.4 Key Developments
      13.4.5 Key Strategies
      13.5 M-Files Inc.
      13.5.1 Company Overview
      13.5.2 Financial Overview
      13.5.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
      13.5.4 Key Developments
      13.5.5 Key Strategies
      13.6 Open Text Corp.
      13.6.1 Company Overview
      13.6.2 Financial Overview
      13.6.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
      13.6.4 Key Developments
      13.6.5 SWOT Analysis
      13.6.6 Key Strategies
      13.7 Box Inc.
      13.7.1 Company Overview
      13.7.2 Financial Overview
      13.7.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
      13.7.4 Key Developments
      13.7.5 SWOT Analysis
      13.7.6 Key Strategies
      13.8 Adobe Inc.
      13.8.1 Company Overview
      13.8.2 Financial Overview
      13.8.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
      13.8.4 Key Developments
      13.8.5 SWOT Analysis
      13.8.6 Key Strategies
      13.9 Fujitsu Ltd
      13.9.1 Company Overview
      13.9.2 Financial Overview
      13.9.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
      13.9.4 Key Developments
      13.9.5 SWOT Analysis
      13.9.6 Key Strategies
      13.1 Laserfiche
      13.10.1 Company Overview
      13.10.2 Financial Overview
      13.10.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
      13.10.4 Key Developments
      13.10.5 Key Strategies

Why purchase this report

  1. The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends
  2. Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets
  3. Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players
  4. Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market
  5. Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

Get in Touch with Us:

Jyoti

Email: [email protected]

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/

Tags: , , , , ,

©  2020 Market Reports Observer. Built using WordPress and the Highlight Theme