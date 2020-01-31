Global Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market Outlook: World Approaching Demand & Growth Prospect 2018-2023

The global Enterprise content management (ECM) market is required to develop at a CAGR of 16.8 % during the conjecture time frame (2018-2023) and arrive at a valuation of USD 76.84 Bn., according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Enterprise content management (ECM) empowers organizations to streamline the lifecycle of data that incorporates image files, messages, reports, and computer-aided design (CADs). The entry of cloud and mixture arrangement models is boosting the selection of ECM. Specialist organizations are concentrating on offering achievable and easy to use arrangements, which is relied upon to help the market development in the years to come. The rising volume of unstructured information and the requirement for financially savvy data cost-effective information management solutions is opening doors for market players. The solid challenge in the market is inciting players to improve their items and administrations.

Major players operating in the Enterprise Content Management (ECM) market include:

M-Files Inc., Open Text Corp., Box Inc., Fajtisu Ltd., Laserfiche, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Hyland Software Inc., are some of the major players in the global enterprise content management (ECM) market.

Major segments covered in the Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market report include:

Based on its solution, the market is segmented into Mobile Content Management, Web Content Management, Documentation Management, Content Workflow Management, Records Management, and Others. On the basis of its Service, the market is divided into Support and Maintenance, Training Service, Integration Service. Based on its Deployment, the market is categorized as Cloud and On Premise. On the basis of its Organization Size, the is classified into Large Enterprises and SMEs. Based on its Vertical, the market is divided into Healthcare, BFSI, Retail, Energy & Utilities, Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecommunication, and Others.

