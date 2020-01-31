Global Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market Outlook: World Approaching Demand & Growth Prospect 2018-2023
The global Enterprise content management (ECM) market is required to develop at a CAGR of 16.8 % during the conjecture time frame (2018-2023) and arrive at a valuation of USD 76.84 Bn., according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.
The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.
Enterprise content management (ECM) empowers organizations to streamline the lifecycle of data that incorporates image files, messages, reports, and computer-aided design (CADs). The entry of cloud and mixture arrangement models is boosting the selection of ECM. Specialist organizations are concentrating on offering achievable and easy to use arrangements, which is relied upon to help the market development in the years to come. The rising volume of unstructured information and the requirement for financially savvy data cost-effective information management solutions is opening doors for market players. The solid challenge in the market is inciting players to improve their items and administrations.
Major players operating in the Enterprise Content Management (ECM) market include:
M-Files Inc., Open Text Corp., Box Inc., Fajtisu Ltd., Laserfiche, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Hyland Software Inc., are some of the major players in the global enterprise content management (ECM) market.
Major segments covered in the Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market report include:
Based on its solution, the market is segmented into Mobile Content Management, Web Content Management, Documentation Management, Content Workflow Management, Records Management, and Others. On the basis of its Service, the market is divided into Support and Maintenance, Training Service, Integration Service. Based on its Deployment, the market is categorized as Cloud and On Premise. On the basis of its Organization Size, the is classified into Large Enterprises and SMEs. Based on its Vertical, the market is divided into Healthcare, BFSI, Retail, Energy & Utilities, Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecommunication, and Others.
Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:
- Market Overview & Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
- Challenges
- Market Share Analysis
- PORTERS Analysis
- PESTEL Analysis
- Value-chain Analysis
- Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market Summary
2 Market Introduction
2.1 Definition
2.2 Scope of the Study
2.3 List of Assumptions
2.4 Market Structure
3 Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process
3.2 Forecast Model
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Drivers
4.2.1 Surge in Digital Content Across Enterprises
4.2.2 Need for Improved, Efficient and Centralized System
4.3 Challenges
4.3.1 Integration Issues in Content Management of Different Enterprises
4.4 Opportunities
4.4.1 Inclination Towards End-To-End Cross-Platform Solution
5 Market Factor Analysis
5.1 Value Chain Analysis
5.1.1 Storage Providers
5.1.2 Software Developers
5.1.3 Service Providers
5.1.4 End-Users
5.2 Porter?s Five Forces Model
5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2 Bargaining Power of Platform Suppliers
5.2.3 Bargaining Power of End-Users
5.2.4 Threat of Substitutes
5.2.5 Intensity of Rivalry
6 Global Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market, by Solution
6.1 Overview
6.2 Web Content Management
6.3 Mobile Content Management
6.4 Documentation Management
6.5 Records Management
6.6 Content Workflow Management
6.7 Others
7 Global Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market, by Service
7.1 Overview
7.2 Integration Service
7.3 Support and Maintenance
7.4 Training Service
8 Global Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market, by Deployment
8.1 Overview
8.2 Cloud
8.3 On-Premise
9 Global Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market, by Organization Size
9.1 Overview
9.2 SMEs
9.3 Large Enterprises
10 Global Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market, by Vertical
10.1 Overview
10.2 BFSI
10.3 Healthcare
10.4 Retail
10.5 IT & Telecommunication
10.6 Energy & Utilities
10.7 Transportation & Logistics
10.8 Others
11 Global Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.1.1 North America
11.1.1.1 US
11.1.1.2 Canada
11.1.1.3 Mexico
11.1.2 Europe
11.1.2.1 UK
11.1.2.2 Germany
11.1.2.3 France
11.1.2.4 Rest of Europe
11.1.3 Asia-Pacific
11.1.3.1 China
11.1.3.2 Japan
11.1.3.3 India
11.1.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
11.1.4 Rest of the World
11.1.4.1 Middle East & Africa
11.1.4.2 Latin America
12 Competitive Landscape
13 Company Profiles
13.1 IBM Corporation
13.1.1 Company Overview
13.1.2 Financial Overview
13.1.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
13.1.4 Key Developments
13.1.5 SWOT Analysis
13.1.6 Key Strategies
13.2 Microsoft Corporation
13.2.1 Company Overview
13.2.2 Financial Overview
13.2.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
13.2.4 Key Developments
13.2.5 SWOT Analysis
13.2.6 Key Strategies
13.3 Oracle Corporation
13.3.1 Company Overview
13.3.2 Financial Overview
13.3.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
13.3.4 Key Developments
13.3.5 SWOT Analysis
13.3.6 Key Strategies
13.4 Hyland Software Inc.
13.4.1 Company Overview
13.4.2 Financial Overview
13.4.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
13.4.4 Key Developments
13.4.5 Key Strategies
13.5 M-Files Inc.
13.5.1 Company Overview
13.5.2 Financial Overview
13.5.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
13.5.4 Key Developments
13.5.5 Key Strategies
13.6 Open Text Corp.
13.6.1 Company Overview
13.6.2 Financial Overview
13.6.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
13.6.4 Key Developments
13.6.5 SWOT Analysis
13.6.6 Key Strategies
13.7 Box Inc.
13.7.1 Company Overview
13.7.2 Financial Overview
13.7.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
13.7.4 Key Developments
13.7.5 SWOT Analysis
13.7.6 Key Strategies
13.8 Adobe Inc.
13.8.1 Company Overview
13.8.2 Financial Overview
13.8.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
13.8.4 Key Developments
13.8.5 SWOT Analysis
13.8.6 Key Strategies
13.9 Fujitsu Ltd
13.9.1 Company Overview
13.9.2 Financial Overview
13.9.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
13.9.4 Key Developments
13.9.5 SWOT Analysis
13.9.6 Key Strategies
13.1 Laserfiche
13.10.1 Company Overview
13.10.2 Financial Overview
13.10.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
13.10.4 Key Developments
13.10.5 Key Strategies
