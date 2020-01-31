Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Insights Focusing on Primary Trends until 2027
The global fraud detection and prevention market are relied upon to observe a CAGR of 25.24% during the gauge time frame (2018-2027) and outperform a valuation of USD 139 billion. according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.
The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.
Application devices for extortion identification and counteractive action are being utilized to confirm a huge scope of information sources to recognize disparities and inconsistencies, particularly in exchange exercises. These instruments help to handle money-related misfortunes caused by fraudulent attacks. Expanded electronic exchanges are supporting the development of the market. Besides, mechanical progressions and stringent government guidelines to strengthen fraud prevention and detection systems inside associations are powering the interest for these arrangements. The furious challenge, quick innovative progressions, and changing structures are the key components liable to impact the development patterns of the market during the estimated time frame.
Major players operating in the Fraud Detection and Prevention market include:
CardinalCommerce Corporation (Visa Inc. Class A), Distil Networks, Inc., LexisNexis Risk Solutions Company, iovation Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, PayPal Holdings Inc., among others are some of the major players in the global fraud detection and prevention market.
Major segments covered in the Fraud Detection and Prevention Market report include:
The global fraud detection and prevention market is bifurcated on the basis of its service, solution, organization size, application, vertical and regional demand. On the basis of its Service, the market is divided into Managed Service and Professional Service. Based on its Solution, the market is divided into Authentication, Fraud Detection, and Data Synthesis. On the basis of its Application, the market is bifurcated into Money Laundering, Insurance Claims, and Electronic Payment. Based on its Organization Size, the market is sectioned into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs). Based on its Vertical, the market is sectioned into Retail, BFSI, Telecommunication, Healthcare, Government, Real Estate, Travel & Transportation and Media & Entertainment, Energy & Power, Manufacturing.
Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:
- Market Overview & Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
- Challenges
- Market Share Analysis
- PORTERS Analysis
- PESTEL Analysis
- Value-chain Analysis
- Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Introduction
2.1 Definition
2.2 Scope of the Study
2.3 Market Structure
3 Market Insights
4 Research Methodology
4.1 Research Process
4.2 Forecast Model
4.3 List of Assumptions
5 Market Dynamics
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Drivers
5.2.1 Growing E-commerce Businesses
5.2.2 The Emergence of Big Data Analytics
5.3 Restraints
5.3.1 High Cost of Integration and Deployment
5.4 Opportunities
5.4.1 Development in Machine Learning
5.5 Value Chain Analysis
5.5.1 Software Developers
5.5.2 Integrators
5.5.3 Service/Solution Providers
5.5.4 End Users
5.6 Porter?s Five Forces Model
5.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.6.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.6.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.6.4 Threat of Substitutes
5.6.5 Intensity of Rivalry
6 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, By Solution
6.1 Overview
6.2 Fraud Detection
6.3 Authentication
6.4 Data Synthesis
7 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, By Service
7.1 Overview
7.2 Professional Service
7.3 Managed Service
8 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, By Application
8.1 Overview
8.2 Insurance Claims
8.3 Money Laundering
8.4 Electronic Payment
9 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, By Organization Size
9.1 Overview
9.2 Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
9.3 Large Enterprises
10 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, By Vertical
10.1 Overview
10.2 BFSI
10.3 Retail
10.4 Telecommunication
10.5 Government
10.6 Healthcare
10.7 Real Estate
10.8 Energy & Power
10.9 Manufacturing
10.1 Travel & Transportation
10.11 Media & Entertainment
11 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, By Region
11.1 Overview
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 France
11.3.4 Spain
11.3.5 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.4.1 China
11.4.2 Japan
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 Rest of APAC
11.5 Middle East & Africa (MEA)
11.5.1 UAE
11.5.2 Saudi Arabia
11.5.3 Israel
11.5.4 Rest of MEA
11.6 Latin America
11.6.1 Brazil
11.6.2 Peru
11.6.3 Chile
11.6.4 Rest of Latin America
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Competitive Benchmarking
13 Company Profiles
13.1 iovation Inc.
13.1.1 Company Overview
13.1.2 Financial Overview (TransUnion)
13.1.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
13.1.4 Key Developments
13.1.5 SWOT Analysis
13.2 IBM Corporation
13.2.1 Company Overview
13.2.2 Financial Overview
13.2.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
13.2.4 Key Developments
13.2.5 SWOT Analysis
13.2.6 Key Strategies
13.3 Oracle Corporation
13.3.1 Company Overview
13.3.2 Financial Overview
13.3.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
13.3.4 Key Development
13.3.5 SWOT Analysis
13.3.6 Key Strategies
13.4 PayPal Holdings Inc.
13.4.1 Company Overview
13.4.2 Financial Overview
13.4.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
13.4.4 Key Developments
13.4.5 SWOT Analysis
13.4.6 Key Strategies
13.5 CardinalCommerce Corporation (Visa Inc. Class A)
13.5.1 Company Overview
13.5.2 Financial Overview
13.5.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
13.5.4 Key Developments
13.5.5 SWOT Analysis
13.5.6 Key Strategies
13.6 Distil Networks, Inc.
13.6.1 Company Overview
13.6.2 Financial Overview
13.6.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
13.6.4 Key Developments
13.7 LexisNexis Risk Solutions Company
13.7.1 Company Overview
13.7.2 Financial Overview
13.7.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
13.7.4 Key Developments
13.7.5 SWOT Analysis
13.7.6 Key Strategies
13.8 Experian PLC
13.8.1 Company Overview
13.8.2 Financial Overview
13.8.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
13.8.4 Key Developments
13.8.5 SWOT Analysis
13.8.6 Key Strategies
13.9 Accertify Inc. (American Express Company)
13.9.1 Company Overview
13.9.2 Financial Overview
13.9.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
13.9.4 Key Developments
13.9.5 SWOT Analysis
13.1 F5 Networks Inc
13.10.1 Company Overview
13.10.2 Financial Overview
13.10.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
13.10.4 Key Developments
13.10.5 SWOT Analysis
13.10.6 Key Strategies
13.11 Kaalbi Technologies Pvt. Ltd
13.11.1 Company Overview
13.11.2 Financial Overview
13.11.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
13.11.4 Key Developments
13.11.5 SWOT Analysis
13.12 Signifyd Inc.
13.12.1 Company Overview
13.12.2 Financial Overview
13.12.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
13.12.4 Key Developments
13.12.5 SWOT Analysis
13.13 Guardian Analytics Inc.
13.13.1 Company Overview
13.13.2 Financial Overview
13.13.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
13.13.4 Key Developments
13.14 Kount Inc.
13.14.1 Company Overview
13.14.2 Financial Overview
13.14.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
13.14.4 Key Developments
13.14.5 SWOT Analysis
13.15 ClearSale SA
13.15.1 Company Overview
13.15.2 Financial Overview
13.15.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
13.15.4 Key Developments
13.15.5 SWOT Analysis
13.16 Pindrop Security Inc
13.16.1 Company Overview
13.16.2 Financial Overview
13.16.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
13.16.4 Key Developments
13.16.5 SWOT Analysis
13.17 ACI Worldwide Inc.
13.17.1 Company Overview
13.17.2 Financial Overview
13.17.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
13.17.4 Key Developments
13.17.5 Key Strategies
13.18 BioCatch Ltd
13.18.1 Company Overview
13.18.2 Financial Overview
13.18.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
13.18.4 Key Developments
13.19 ThreatMetrix, Inc.
13.19.1 Company Overview
13.19.2 Financial Overview
13.19.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
13.19.4 Key Developments
13.19.5 Key Strategies
13.2 Sift Science Inc.
13.20.1 Company Overview
13.20.2 Financial Overview
13.20.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
13.20.4 Key Developments
13.20.5 Key Strategies
13.21 Riskified
13.21.1 Company Overview
13.21.2 Financial Overview
13.21.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
13.21.4 Key Developments
13.21.5 Key Strategies
13.22 41stParameter (Experian PLC)
13.22.1 Company Overview
13.22.2 Financial Overview
13.22.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
13.22.4 SWOT Analysis
13.22.5 Key Developments
13.22.6 Key Strategies
