488 E 11th Ave, Eugene, OR 97401, USA
+1 541-687-2347
[email protected]

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Insights Focusing on Primary Trends until 2027

Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Insights Focusing on Primary Trends until 2027

0

The global fraud detection and prevention market are relied upon to observe a CAGR of 25.24% during the gauge time frame (2018-2027) and outperform a valuation of USD 139 billion. according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Request a Sample copy of Fraud Detection and Prevention market report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MRF30

Application devices for extortion identification and counteractive action are being utilized to confirm a huge scope of information sources to recognize disparities and inconsistencies, particularly in exchange exercises. These instruments help to handle money-related misfortunes caused by fraudulent attacks. Expanded electronic exchanges are supporting the development of the market. Besides, mechanical progressions and stringent government guidelines to strengthen fraud prevention and detection systems inside associations are powering the interest for these arrangements. The furious challenge, quick innovative progressions, and changing structures are the key components liable to impact the development patterns of the market during the estimated time frame.

 Major players operating in the Fraud Detection and Prevention market include:

CardinalCommerce Corporation (Visa Inc. Class A), Distil Networks, Inc., LexisNexis Risk Solutions Company, iovation Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, PayPal Holdings Inc., among others are some of the major players in the global fraud detection and prevention market.

Major segments covered in the Fraud Detection and Prevention Market report include:

The global fraud detection and prevention market is bifurcated on the basis of its service, solution, organization size, application, vertical and regional demand. On the basis of its Service, the market is divided into Managed Service and Professional Service. Based on its Solution, the market is divided into Authentication, Fraud Detection, and Data Synthesis. On the basis of its Application, the market is bifurcated into Money Laundering, Insurance Claims, and Electronic Payment. Based on its Organization Size, the market is sectioned into Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs). Based on its Vertical, the market is sectioned into Retail, BFSI, Telecommunication, Healthcare, Government, Real Estate, Travel & Transportation and Media & Entertainment, Energy & Power, Manufacturing.

For more information and discount on this report, ask your query at: https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=MRF30

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

  • Market Overview & Summary
  • Market Dynamics
    • Drivers
    • Restraints
    • Opportunities
    • Challenges
    • Market Share Analysis
    • PORTERS Analysis
    • PESTEL Analysis
    • Value-chain Analysis
    • Table of Contents:

      1 Executive Summary
      2 Market Introduction
      2.1 Definition
      2.2 Scope of the Study
      2.3 Market Structure
      3 Market Insights
      4 Research Methodology
      4.1 Research Process
      4.2 Forecast Model
      4.3 List of Assumptions
      5 Market Dynamics
      5.1 Introduction
      5.2 Drivers
      5.2.1 Growing E-commerce Businesses
      5.2.2 The Emergence of Big Data Analytics
      5.3 Restraints
      5.3.1 High Cost of Integration and Deployment
      5.4 Opportunities
      5.4.1 Development in Machine Learning
      5.5 Value Chain Analysis
      5.5.1 Software Developers
      5.5.2 Integrators
      5.5.3 Service/Solution Providers
      5.5.4 End Users
      5.6 Porter?s Five Forces Model
      5.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
      5.6.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
      5.6.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
      5.6.4 Threat of Substitutes
      5.6.5 Intensity of Rivalry
      6 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, By Solution
      6.1 Overview
      6.2 Fraud Detection
      6.3 Authentication
      6.4 Data Synthesis
      7 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, By Service
      7.1 Overview
      7.2 Professional Service
      7.3 Managed Service
      8 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, By Application
      8.1 Overview
      8.2 Insurance Claims
      8.3 Money Laundering
      8.4 Electronic Payment
      9 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, By Organization Size
      9.1 Overview
      9.2 Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)
      9.3 Large Enterprises
      10 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, By Vertical
      10.1 Overview
      10.2 BFSI
      10.3 Retail
      10.4 Telecommunication
      10.5 Government
      10.6 Healthcare
      10.7 Real Estate
      10.8 Energy & Power
      10.9 Manufacturing
      10.1 Travel & Transportation
      10.11 Media & Entertainment
      11 Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market, By Region
      11.1 Overview
      11.2 North America
      11.2.1 US
      11.2.2 Canada
      11.3 Europe
      11.3.1 Germany
      11.3.2 UK
      11.3.3 France
      11.3.4 Spain
      11.3.5 Rest of Europe
      11.4 Asia-Pacific
      11.4.1 China
      11.4.2 Japan
      11.4.3 India
      11.4.4 Australia
      11.4.5 Rest of APAC
      11.5 Middle East & Africa (MEA)
      11.5.1 UAE
      11.5.2 Saudi Arabia
      11.5.3 Israel
      11.5.4 Rest of MEA
      11.6 Latin America
      11.6.1 Brazil
      11.6.2 Peru
      11.6.3 Chile
      11.6.4 Rest of Latin America
      12 Competitive Landscape
      12.1 Overview
      12.2 Competitive Benchmarking
      13 Company Profiles
      13.1 iovation Inc.
      13.1.1 Company Overview
      13.1.2 Financial Overview (TransUnion)
      13.1.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
      13.1.4 Key Developments
      13.1.5 SWOT Analysis
      13.2 IBM Corporation
      13.2.1 Company Overview
      13.2.2 Financial Overview
      13.2.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
      13.2.4 Key Developments
      13.2.5 SWOT Analysis
      13.2.6 Key Strategies
      13.3 Oracle Corporation
      13.3.1 Company Overview
      13.3.2 Financial Overview
      13.3.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
      13.3.4 Key Development
      13.3.5 SWOT Analysis
      13.3.6 Key Strategies
      13.4 PayPal Holdings Inc.
      13.4.1 Company Overview
      13.4.2 Financial Overview
      13.4.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
      13.4.4 Key Developments
      13.4.5 SWOT Analysis
      13.4.6 Key Strategies
      13.5 CardinalCommerce Corporation (Visa Inc. Class A)
      13.5.1 Company Overview
      13.5.2 Financial Overview
      13.5.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
      13.5.4 Key Developments
      13.5.5 SWOT Analysis
      13.5.6 Key Strategies
      13.6 Distil Networks, Inc.
      13.6.1 Company Overview
      13.6.2 Financial Overview
      13.6.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
      13.6.4 Key Developments
      13.7 LexisNexis Risk Solutions Company
      13.7.1 Company Overview
      13.7.2 Financial Overview
      13.7.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
      13.7.4 Key Developments
      13.7.5 SWOT Analysis
      13.7.6 Key Strategies
      13.8 Experian PLC
      13.8.1 Company Overview
      13.8.2 Financial Overview
      13.8.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
      13.8.4 Key Developments
      13.8.5 SWOT Analysis
      13.8.6 Key Strategies
      13.9 Accertify Inc. (American Express Company)
      13.9.1 Company Overview
      13.9.2 Financial Overview
      13.9.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
      13.9.4 Key Developments
      13.9.5 SWOT Analysis
      13.1 F5 Networks Inc
      13.10.1 Company Overview
      13.10.2 Financial Overview
      13.10.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
      13.10.4 Key Developments
      13.10.5 SWOT Analysis
      13.10.6 Key Strategies
      13.11 Kaalbi Technologies Pvt. Ltd
      13.11.1 Company Overview
      13.11.2 Financial Overview
      13.11.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
      13.11.4 Key Developments
      13.11.5 SWOT Analysis
      13.12 Signifyd Inc.
      13.12.1 Company Overview
      13.12.2 Financial Overview
      13.12.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
      13.12.4 Key Developments
      13.12.5 SWOT Analysis
      13.13 Guardian Analytics Inc.
      13.13.1 Company Overview
      13.13.2 Financial Overview
      13.13.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
      13.13.4 Key Developments
      13.14 Kount Inc.
      13.14.1 Company Overview
      13.14.2 Financial Overview
      13.14.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
      13.14.4 Key Developments
      13.14.5 SWOT Analysis
      13.15 ClearSale SA
      13.15.1 Company Overview
      13.15.2 Financial Overview
      13.15.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
      13.15.4 Key Developments
      13.15.5 SWOT Analysis
      13.16 Pindrop Security Inc
      13.16.1 Company Overview
      13.16.2 Financial Overview
      13.16.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
      13.16.4 Key Developments
      13.16.5 SWOT Analysis
      13.17 ACI Worldwide Inc.
      13.17.1 Company Overview
      13.17.2 Financial Overview
      13.17.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
      13.17.4 Key Developments
      13.17.5 Key Strategies
      13.18 BioCatch Ltd
      13.18.1 Company Overview
      13.18.2 Financial Overview
      13.18.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
      13.18.4 Key Developments
      13.19 ThreatMetrix, Inc.
      13.19.1 Company Overview
      13.19.2 Financial Overview
      13.19.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
      13.19.4 Key Developments
      13.19.5 Key Strategies
      13.2 Sift Science Inc.
      13.20.1 Company Overview
      13.20.2 Financial Overview
      13.20.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
      13.20.4 Key Developments
      13.20.5 Key Strategies
      13.21 Riskified
      13.21.1 Company Overview
      13.21.2 Financial Overview
      13.21.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
      13.21.4 Key Developments
      13.21.5 Key Strategies
      13.22 41stParameter (Experian PLC)
      13.22.1 Company Overview
      13.22.2 Financial Overview
      13.22.3 Products/Services/Solutions Offered
      13.22.4 SWOT Analysis
      13.22.5 Key Developments
      13.22.6 Key Strategies

Why purchase this report

  1. The report would provide an in-depth analysis of the current and future market trends
  2. Analysis of both global, regional and country level markets
  3. Key strategic initiatives are taken by major players operating in the market along with ranking analysis for the key players
  4. Analysis based on historical information along with the current trends to estimate the future of the market
  5. Analysis of the impact of constantly changing global market scenarios on the market

Get in Touch with Us:

Jyoti

Email: [email protected]

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website: https://www.reportocean.com/

Tags: , , , , ,

©  2020 Market Reports Observer. Built using WordPress and the Highlight Theme