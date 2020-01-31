Global Marine Diesel Engine Market and Competitive Landscape Report 2019

The global marine diesel engine market is anticipated to develop at 3.83% CAGR during the estimated time frame (2018-2023). The market will outperform a valuation of USD 6,300 Mn constantly 2023, according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

Expanded concentrated on vitality effective marine motor will keep on affecting the market. Marine diesel engines convert the thermal energy of the fuel into mechanical energy in boats. Present-day marine diesel motor limit changes somewhere in the range of 40 and 416 kW (54 to 558 hp) and is utilized in cruise ships and ferries, cargo ships, military, and government boats, auxiliary ships, landing craft, industrial and small-scale fishing, patrol boats, and search-and-rescue vessels. These motors have turned into a standard in present-day ships. The previously mentioned variables are supporting the development of the market.

Major players operating in the Marine Diesel Engine market include:

Deere & Company, Japan Engine Corporation, Cummins Inc., Caterpillar, AGCO Power Inc., Yanmar Co Ltd., Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd., Honda Motor Co., Ltd, Greaves Cotton Limited, Cox Marine, China Shipbuilding Industry Group Diesel Engine Co., Ltd., STX Engine, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd.,among others are some of the major players in the global marine diesel engine market.

Major segments covered in the Marine Diesel Engine Market report include:

The global marine diesel engine market is segmented on the basis of its type, stroke, speed, application, and regional demand. Based on its type, the market is divided into Propulsion and Auxiliary. On the basis of its Stroke, the market is bifurcated into 2-Stroke and 4-Stroke. On the basis of its Speed, the market is categorized into Low-Speed, Medium-Speed, and High-Speed. Based on its Application, the market is segmented into Cruise Ship, Cargo Ship, and Others.

Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:

Market Overview & Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Opportunities Challenges Market Share Analysis PORTERS Analysis PESTEL Analysis Value-chain Analysis Table of Contents: 1 Executive Summary

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

3.6 List of Assumptions

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Investment in Shipbuilding

4.2.2 Growing International Seaborne Trade

4.3 Restraint

4.3.1 Stringent Emission Norms for Diesel-Engine

4.4 Opportunities

4.4.1 Increasing use of Inland Water Ways

4.4.2 Growing Hybrid Power Generation in Remote areas

4.5 Porter?s Five Forces Model

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.5.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.5 Rivalry

5 Global Marine Diesel Engine Market, By Type

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Auxiliary

5.1.2 Propulsion

6 Global Marine Diesel Engine Market, By Speed

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Low-Speed

6.1.2 Medium-Speed

6.1.3 High-Speed

7 Global Marine Diesel Engine Market, By Stroke

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 2-Stroke

7.1.2 4-Stroke

8 Global Marine Diesel Engine Market, By Application

8.1 Overview

8.1.1 Cargo Ship

8.1.2 Cruise Ship

8.1.3 Others

9 Global Marine Diesel Engine Market, By Region

9.1 Overview

9.2 North America

9.2.1.1 US

9.2.1.2 Canada

9.2.1.3 Mexico

9.2.2 Asia-Pacific

9.2.2.1 China

9.2.2.2 Japan

9.2.2.3 India

9.2.2.4 South Korea

9.2.2.5 South East Asia

9.2.2.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.2.3 Europe

9.2.3.1 UK

9.2.3.2 France

9.2.3.3 Germany

9.2.3.4 Spain

9.2.3.5 Rest of Europe

9.2.4 Rest of the World

9.2.4.1 Middle East & Africa

9.2.4.2 South America

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Scenario

10.2 Market Share Analysis, 2017 (%)

10.3 Deere & Company and Japan Engine Corporation: Leading players (in terms of number of developments)

10.4 Partnerships & Collaborations

10.5 New Product Development



