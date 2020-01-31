Global Optical Sensing Market: Segmented By Application And Geography Trends, Growth And Forecasts To 2023
The global optical sensing market is relied upon to observe a compound yearly development rate (CAGR) of 21.41% during the conjecture time frame (2018-2023). The market is probably going to arrive at a valuation in an abundance of USD 4 billion towards 2023., according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.
The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.
The optical sensing technology has advanced quickly as of late. Optical sensors have noteworthy focal points over customary sensors. They are impervious to electromagnetic impedance because of which they are reasonable to execute in high recurrence microwave applications. The optical sensors are electrically latent, i.e., they are not equipped for controlling flow which makes them perfect for use in dangerous situations. These sensors are equipped for working in a dynamic wavelength run and are impervious to high temperatures and artificially responsive situations. They are profoundly delicate and have high optical goals. Optical sensing discovers application in metrology, temperature sensing, remote satellite sensing, geological review and different applications in aerospace & defense, human services, car, development, government and utilities, purchaser hardware, oil and gas, and transportation industry verticals
Major players operating in the Optical Sensing market include:
Texas Instrument Incorporated, ams AG., ROHM Company Ltd, Oxsensis Ltd, Sony Corporation, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., Analog Devices Inc., are some of the major players in the global optical sensing market.
Major segments covered in the Optical Sensing Market report include:
By Method, the global optical sensing market is divided into Intrinsic and Extrinsic. By Application, the market is divided into Pressure and Strain Sensing, Metrology, Medical Instruments, Remote sensing satellite, Temperature sensing, geographical survey, Biometric, and ambiance sensing. By Technology – Fabry-Perot Interferometers, Fiber Braggs Grating (FBG) based, laser Doppler velocimetry, Spectroscopy, Others. By Vertical, the market is divided into Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Oil & Gas, Consumer Electronics, Government & Utilities, Construction, Transportation, and Others.
Major highlights of the Table of Contents of the study:
- Market Overview & Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Opportunities
- Challenges
- Market Share Analysis
- PORTERS Analysis
- PESTEL Analysis
- Value-chain Analysis
- Table of Contents:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Introduction
2.1 Definition
2.2 Scope of the Study
2.3 Market Structure
3 Research Methodology
3.1 Research Process
3.2 List of Assumptions
3.3 Forecast Model
4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Drivers
4.2.1 Suitability of Optical Sensors in Harsh Working
4.2.2 Increasing Ownership of Smartphones
4.3 Restraint
4.3.1 Availability of Low-Cost Substitutes
4.4 Opportunities
4.4.1 Rising Applications in IIoT
4.4.2 Increasing Adoption of Optical Sensors in Machine Vision Applications
4.5 Supply Chain Analysis
4.5.1 Raw Material Suppliers
4.5.2 Sensor Manufacturer
4.5.3 System Integrators
4.5.4 End-Users
4.6 Porter?s Five Forces Model
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitutes
4.6.5 Intensity of Rivalry
5 Global Optical Sensing Market, By Type
5.1 Overview
5.1.1 Fiber Optic Sensors
5.1.2 Ambient Light Sensors
5.1.3 Image Sensors
5.1.4 Position Sensors
5.1.5 Others
6 Global Optical Sensing Market, by Method
6.1 Overview
6.1.1 Extrinsic
6.1.2 Intrinsic
7 Global Optical Sensing Market, by Technology
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Fiber Braggs Grating (FBG) based
7.1.2 Fabry-Perot Interferometers
7.1.3 Spectroscopy
7.1.4 Laser Doppler velocimetry
7.1.5 Others
8 Global Optical Sensing Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Metrology
8.1.2 Pressure and Strain Sensing
8.1.3 Medical instruments
8.1.4 Temperature sensing
8.1.5 Remote sensing satellite
8.1.6 Biometric and ambience sensing
8.1.7 Geographical survey
9 Global Optical Sensing Market, By Vertical
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Aerospace & Defense
9.1.2 Healthcare
9.1.3 Automotive
9.1.4 Consumer Electronics
9.1.5 Oil & Gas
9.1.6 Government & Utilities
9.1.7 Transportation
9.1.8 Construction
9.1.9 Others
10 Global Optical Sensing Market, By Region
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 U.K
10.3.2 Germany
10.3.3 France
10.3.4 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia-Pacific
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 Japan
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
10.5 Rest of the World (ROW)
10.5.1 Middle East & Africa
10.5.2 South America
