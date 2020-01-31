Global Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market 2017, Trend, CAGR Status, Key Players, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2023

The global market is projected to reach the value of USD 38,388.9 Mn by the year 2023, by growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period (2018-2023)., according to a comprehensive study added by Report Ocean.

The report offers an in-depth analysis of major driving factors, segments, regions & countries and key players in the market. Moreover, the report also outlines the competitive scenarios across different geographies along with key developments which include mergers and acquisitions, new product or services development, R&D activities, thus giving insights to the market players about the major regions gaining traction.

PMIC (Global Power Management IC market) comprises of an expansive scope of chips and can be incorporated in battery-worked gadgets, for example, cell phones, and compact media players. The rising miniaturing pattern in the gadgets business is massively affecting the PMIC advertise. PMIC not just deal with the stream and bearing of electrical power yet, in addition, helps in beating space requirements. The purchaser hardware segment is a noteworthy end-client of PMIC. The requirement for power effectiveness, high thickness and plan adaptability of intensity modules are a portion of the variables supporting the market development. Simultaneously, the development of silicon-carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) is probably going to open new development roads for market players going ahead. Then again, improvement issues in multi-control space SoCs can constrain the reception rate.

Major players operating in the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market include:

Toshiba Corporation, Renesas Electronics Corporation, Analog Devices, STMicroelectronics, among others are some of the major players in the Global Power Management IC market.

Major segments covered in the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market report include:

The Global Power Management IC market is segmented on the basis of its application, product, and regional demand. On the basis of its application, the market is segmented into Automotive, Consumer and Wearable Electronics, Telecom and Networking and Industries. Based on its product, the market is bifurcated into Voltage Regulators and Integrated ASSP power management IC (Energy Management ICs, Battery Management IC, LED Drivers ICs, PoE Controllers, Hot Swap Controllers, PFC Controllers Hot Swap Controllers, Wireless Charging ICs) Motor Control IC.

