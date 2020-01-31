Medical Physics Market Size, Scope, Manufacturing Cost Analysis, and Strategies

XploreMR has compiled a study on the medical physics market, which offers an analysis and forecast of the medical physics market in its publication titled ‘Medical Physics Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018 – 2028.’ This report on the medical physics market covers some of the key influencing factors on the demand and supply of medical physics over the next several years.

An in-depth review of the growth drivers, potential challenges, unique trends, and opportunities for the market participants is expected to equip readers to fully comprehend the overall landscape of the medical physics market. The report on the medical physics market also covers an analysis of the key regions and countries of particular interest, which are estimated to become frontrunners or remain laggards over the forecast period. The report covers a historical analysis of the market from 2013 to 2017, and provides forecasts from 2018 to 2028 in terms of revenue in US$.

The medical physics market offers services to the healthcare community. These services assist healthcare providers to diagnose and treat patients safely through radiation-producing technology. Some of the services offered by medical physics service providers include, accreditation assistance, performance testing, physics testing, radiation dose monitoring, radiation safety training, treatment, commissioning services, safety surveys, regulatory and auditing services, and other services.

This report on the medical physics market has been broken down into different chapters to enhance clarity and provide context. A brief executive summary at the beginning of the report consists of some of the key findings of the study on the medical physics market, as well as market estimates and growth rates for important segments. The following chapter presents the definitions and scope of the study, as well as the coverage in terms of the way in which the medical physics market is structured.

Subsequently, the chapter on the market background contains relevant economic indicators, such as per capita healthcare spending and increase in cancer cases, which elaborate the dynamics impacting the medical physics market, as well as provides an explanation of the factors considered important to develop forecasts and estimates. The following chapters dive deep into the global medical physics market, covering detailed information based on modality, service, and end user. The next set of chapters provide a region-wise analysis and forecasts of the medical physics market, which cover the vital aspects of the market in North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.

A dashboard view of some of the key companies operating in the medical physics market in terms of their offerings, regional presence, and other metrics is a precursor to the detailed profiles of these participants, which include their financial information, strategy overview, and services offered, as well as analyst commentary.

Some of the key players analyzed in the medical physics market report include Krueger-Gilbert Health Physics, Inc., LANDAUER, Medical Physics Services, Medical Physics Services Consultants, Inc., Alyzen Medical Physics Services, Radiation Safety & Control Services, Inc., Upstate Medical Physics Services, Dade Moeller & Associates, Versant Medical Physics Services & Radiation Safety, Alliance Medical Physics Services LLC, West Physics Consulting, LLC, Associates in Medical Physics Services, Radiation Services, Inc., Jaeger Corporation, and Petrone Associates, LLC.

To develop the estimates for the medical physics market, the global adoption of medical physics services was taken into account, which was followed by tracking key players and their service offering globally. This is then cross-referenced with the revenue generated from the sales of medical physics for top companies globally.

Our team of analysts reviews and interpret data from a variety of sources. The data attributed to ‘XploreMR’ is derived by using a combination of various approaches, which are then consolidated, interpreted, and extrapolated by XploreMR analysts. Data is sourced from government statistics, trade associations, company annual reports, investor presentations, press articles & directories, technical publications, and online databases, which are cross-referenced with XploreMR’s reports and internal repository of data to filter and validate the collected information.

The intelligence gathered from desk research is supplemented by extensive interviews with selected key expert participants across the value chain not only to gain information specific to their role and operations, but also to obtain their perspective and insights of the issues impacting the medical physics market.

Global Medical Physics Market: Segmentation

Analysis by Modality

Diagnostic

Radiographic X-Ray Systems

Fluoroscopic X-Ray Systems

Dental X-Ray Systems

Mammography Systems

Computed Tomography

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Ultrasound

SPECT

PET

Others

Therapeutic

LINAC

Brachytherapy

Others

Analysis by Service

Accreditation Assistance

Performance Testing

Physics Testing

Radiation Dose Monitoring

Radiation Safety Training

Treatment Commissioning Services

Safety Surveys

Regulatory and Auditing Services

Others

Analysis by End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Academic and Research Institutes

Analysis by Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

