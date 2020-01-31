Nano Therapy Market Growth rate by 2027 – Top Key Vendors, Trend, Segmentation, Drivers, Challenges
Pharmacogenomics is an essential characteristic feature of precision medicine, which allows for an individual’s genetic makeup affects and their response to a therapeutic drug. Although tailor-made medication dosing, there still are a large number of cases involving adverse drug reactions, leading to frequent dose titration and iteration concerning treatment. With all these things, these factors impose a significant burden on the patient, provider, and the overall healthcare system.
The “Global Pharmacogenomics Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of pharmacogenomics market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, end user and geography. The global pharmacogenomics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading pharmacogenomics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
Key companies
– Abbott.
– bioM?rieux SA
– AstraZeneca
– Bayer AG
– BD
– Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
– F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
– Illumina, Inc.
– QIAGEN.
– Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
The global pharmacogenomics market is segmented on the basis of technology, application and end user. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into DNA Sequencing, Microarray, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Electrophoresis, Mass Spectrometry, Others. Based on the application the market is divided into Drug Discovery, Neurology, Oncology, Pain Management, Other. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into biopharmaceutical companies, clinical research organizations/contract research organizations, and contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO).
The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Pharmacogenomics Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Pharmacogenomics Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.
