NASA approves Axiom business station

NASA has chosen the Houston-based firm Axiom Aerospace to link commercial facility alongside Boeing and many other airspace contractors and to develop the orbital complex which the Company claims will potentially substitute the international research outpost. The International Space Station is now in the business environment.

