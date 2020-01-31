Single Cell Protein Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast By End-use Industry 2019 – 2029

The global Single Cell Protein Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019 – 2029. The business intelligence study of the Single Cell Protein Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units).

In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Single Cell Protein Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Each market player encompassed in the Single Cell Protein Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Single Cell Protein Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

Market Participants

Some of the market participants dominating the global edible films and coatings market identified across the value chain include Aumgene Biosciences, NOW Food Health LLC, Willows Ingredients, Novozymes, Devenish Nutrition Limited, PRO SOLO SPA, BIO-CAT, BIOMIN Holding GmbH, Alltech, Inc., and Nutreco N.V. among the other single cell protein manufacturers.

Opportunities for Participants in the Single Cell Protein Market

Single cell protein is a source of rich protein and it is very favorable with the potential to satisfy the global shortage of food for the growing population. Therefore, the use of microbial biomass as feed and food are more highlighted. Availability of substrate and waste streams are the main driver of the single cell protein market. Processes are developed to produce single cell protein from inexpensive waste materials as well as directly from agricultural resources. Also, algae and bacteria can be used as single cell protein which has larger biomass than fungi, may be an advantage over other sources of protein and thus accelerate the growth of a single cell protein market.

