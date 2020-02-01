Air Treatment Market by Growing Technology Trends | Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Winix, LG Electronics, De’Longhi Appliances

Air treatment is used to purify the air which contains many allergens and pollutants. This treatment is heavily used in the HVAC systems for commercial, industrial, spacecraft, farm buildings & installations, and many more. Through filters such as absorbent filters, air filters, heaters, air washers, conditioners, and more, the air treatment removes impurities from the air.

With continuous growth in urbanization and industrialization, several air treatment devices are getting deployed at a large number of sectors. Also, the introduction of strict rules and regulations related to the emission of industrial wastes and their treatment, the air treatment market is rising at an exponential rate. Moreover, an increase in the adoption rate of air treatment during semiconductor fabrication is expected to create tremendous opportunities for air treatment market further.

The key players influencing the market are:

Atlas Copco AB

Ahlstrom-Munksjo

Camfil

Donaldson Company, Inc.

De’Longhi Appliances S.r.l.

Freudenberg Filtration Technologies SE & Co. KG

LG Electronics

Panasonic Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corp

Winix

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Air Treatment

Compare major Air Treatment providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Air Treatment providers

Profiles of major Air Treatment providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for Air Treatment -intensive vertical sectors

The global air treatment market is segmented on the basis of type, technology, and industry vertical. Based on type, the market is segmented into humidifier, de-humidifier, and air purifier. On the basis of technology, the air treatment market is segmented into ionic filters, HEPA filters, UV filters, activated carbon, electrostatic precipitators, and others. The air treatment market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified into commercial, residential, and industrial.

Air Treatment Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Air Treatment Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of Air Treatment\ market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global Air Treatment\ market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the Air Treatment market is provided.

