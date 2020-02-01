Biopsy Devices Market is Projected to Reach 2.47 Billion US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.83%

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 100 pages on title ‘Global Biopsy Devices Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as C. R. Bard, Inc. (United States), Becton, Dickinson and Company (United States), Cook Group Incorporated (United States), Devicor Medical Products, Inc., (Leica Biosystems) (Germany), Argon Medical Devices (United States) etc.

Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/1861079-global-biopsy-devices-market-14

Summary:

Market Snapshot:

Biopsy Device is expected to grow in the forecasted period owing to the growing prevalence of cancer and the rapidly changing environment condition and rising population. Surging demand and growing awareness regarding breast cancer treatment and diagnosis are propelling the market for Biopsy Device.

According to HTF, the Global Biopsy Devices market is expected to reach USD2.47 Billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of 5.83%.

Market Trend:

Development of Fully Integrated Biopsy Devices and Emergence of Liquid Biopsy

Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Minimally Invasive Surgeries and Growing Prevalence of Lung Cancer

Buy this report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=1861079

Opportunities:

Rising Population and Growing Prevalence of Cancer and Untapped Rural Market

The Players Covered in the Study are:

C. R. Bard, Inc. (United States)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (United States)

Cook Group Incorporated (United States)

Devicor Medical Products, Inc.

(Leica Biosystems) (Germany)

Argon Medical Devices (United States)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Cardinal Health, Inc. (United States)

Olympus Corporation (Japan)

Boston Scientific Corporation (United States)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan)

INRAD, Inc. (United States)

Medtronic plc (Ireland)

Regulatory Framework:

According to statistics published by WHO, cancer has become one of the leading causes of death worldwide. The global incidence of cancer in 2012 was 14.1 million and it is awaited to rise by 70.0% over the next two decades.

Get Customization in the Report, Enquire Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/1861079-global-biopsy-devices-market-14

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Biopsy Devices Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Biopsy Devices Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025market. (Introduction, Scope of the Report)

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Biopsy Devices Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market. (Introduction)

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Biopsy Devices Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 (Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, Opportunity, Restraints & Challenges)

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Biopsy Devices Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Biopsy Devices Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source.

….Continued

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/1861079-global-biopsy-devices-market-14

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual Chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

Contact Us:

CRAIG FRANCIS (PR & Marketing Manager)

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (206) 317 1218