Bioreactors Market | Growth Popularity And Emerging Trends In The Industry

According to a new market research study titled ‘Bioreactors Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product Class, Application, Process. the global bioreactors market is expected to reach US$ 4,811.5 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,850.2 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global bioreactors market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth. The market is expected to grow due to due to increasing healthcare expenditures research and development as well as outsourcing services, however, the availability of alternative virus clearance methods is hindering the market.

Single-use bioreactors (S.U.B.) are developed from various manufacturers which is robust and provides high-performance that is necessary for commercial manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals. Many advantages offered in film technologies, bioreactor designs, stirring mechanisms, and sensor systems have contributed to the increasing adoption of disposable reactors from the lab to production scale. The single-use bioreactors are helpful in providing next-generation cell- and gene-therapies and continuous bioprocessing.

The betterments and improvements in cell-culture processes have developed higher titers and cell densities, which have facilitated the adoption of single-use bioreactors through reductions in needed reactor volumes. The single-use technologies have gained the widespread acceptance with the support from regulators. While existing cGMP processes are using stainless steel infrastructure, many new products are directly into single-use production equipment. The increasing acceptance of the single use bioreactors are rising the production of the bioreactors and eventually increasing the market of the bioreactors.

Global bioreactors market, based on the application was segmented into microbial application and cell culture. In 2017, microbial segment held the largest share of the market, by application. Moreover, the microbial segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years as microbial cultures are being used on a large scale for research purposes as well as industrial applications. Growth in the number of biotechnology companies and rise in research funding offered by government bodies are considered to be the factors driving the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

Some of the prominent players operating in bioreactors market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Applikon Biotechnology BV, Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, Eppendorf, General Electric, Bioengineering AG, Solaris Biotechnology Srl, Danaher (Pall Corporation), and Praj Industries. The market players are focused towards expanding their manufacturing and services capabilities by opening new manufacturing plants and service portfolio. For instance, in July 2018, Merck expanded its operations in Gillingham, UK to expand distribution centre for Life Science products to support future business growth. Similarly, Bioengineering opened its new branch-office in South Korea in June, 2018. This has helped the company to have a strong presence in the Asian countries.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2 THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Global Bioreactors Market – By Product Class

1.3.2 Global Bioreactors Market – By Application

1.3.3 Global Bioreactors Market – By Process

1.3.4 Global Bioreactors Market – By Geography

2. GLOBAL BIOREACTORS MARKET – KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3.1.1 Coverage

3.1.2 Secondary Research

3.1.3 Primary Research

4. GLOBAL BIOREACTORS MARKET – MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 OVERVIEW

4.2 PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe- PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific- PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & South Africa- PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – PEST Analysis

5. GLOBAL BIOREACTORS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1 KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.1.1 Increased Acceptance of Single-Use Bioreactors

5.1.2 Rapid Growth of Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry

5.1.3 Increasing Investments in R&D and Other Activities

5.1.4 Technological Advancements in Bioreactors

5.2 KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.2.1 Stringent Regulatory Framework

5.2.2 Availability of Alternative Techniques for Bioreactors

5.3 KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.3.1 High Market Potential In Emerging Economies

5.3.2 Rising Demand of Personalized Medicine

5.4 FUTURE TRENDS

5.4.1 Rapid Adoption of Ionic Liquids

5.5 IMPACT ANALYSIS

