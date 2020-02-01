Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Market : Insights, Outlook and Forecast upto 2026

Global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Market: Overview

The increasing utilization of CPVP in various applications across diverse industries is likely to boost the growth of the global chlorinated polyvinyl chloride (CPVC) market during the course of forecast period from 2018 till 2026. One of the major applications of CPVC is that it is utilized in the fire sprinklers. Growing safety concern and strict regulation and increasing demand for fire sprinklers across the globe are propelling the growth of this market in the year to come.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global chlorinated polyvinyl chloride market over the forecast period. The market drivers and restraining factors are also included in the research report. The study also offers segmental and regional analysis of this market.

On the basis of applications, pipes and fittings are one of the key segment that is likely to dominate the global chlorinated polyvinyl chloride market owing to its growing applications across the globe.

Global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Market: Trends and Opportunities

The global chlorinated polyvinyl chloride is comparatively low in price when compared to metal pipes. These are some of the major factors positively augmenting towards the growth of the global market. Therefore, several consumers are preferring to use the CPVC pipes and fittings, as they are more durable and effective compared to other available pipes.

In contrast, the high expense associated with the chlorinated polyvinyl chloride pipes for the maintenance and repairing of leakage and damages is another aspect negatively impacting the overall the growth of the CPVC market in the coming years. The brittle nature of the CPVC pipes is another prospect may likely to hamper the growth of this market in the foreseeable future. However, the CPVC exhibits several thermo-mechanical performances and it can be welding, fabricated, machined. Further, it also demonstrates comparatively high resistance to alkalis and acids. These are other factors largely supporting the growth of this market in the upcoming years.

Global Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC) Market: Regional Analysis

From the geographical point of view, North America is likely to dominate the global chlorinated polyvinyl chloride market owing to its the growing market value. However, other developing economies such as the Asia Pacific are likely to register a promising opportunity due to a growing demand for chlorinated polyvinyl chloride in the aforementioned region during the course of the forecast period. In addition to this, the growing demand in the construction and manufacturing industries for CPVC is another factor positively contributing on the growth of this market in the Asia Pacific region. Moreover, the Asia Pacific market is further trailed by Latin America and CPVC market during the course of the forecast period.