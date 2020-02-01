Composite Surfacing Films Market : Comprehensive Analysis and Future Estimations 2026

Composite surfacing films are composites films that are used to cover honeycomb composites to provide a smooth and aerodynamic surface that can be painted. Composite surfacing films are designed to improve the surface quality of honeycomb-stiffened composite parts, decrease surface preparation time, provide a barrier for dissimilar materials, and offer protection to structural fibers. These films are predominantly used in the manufacture of wings, fuselage, and flight control surfaces in the aerospace industry. These surfacing films are also employed in the manufacture of automotive body parts for high performance vehicles such as F1 cars. Composite surfacing films are extremely lightweight and provide excellent weight-to-strength ratio for high performance applications. Thus, these films are the preferred choice of materials in automotive body parts.

Composite surfacing films are employed extensively in the aerospace industry due to the increase in number of commercial aircraft across the globe. This is anticipated to drive the composite surfacing films market in the near future. Furthermore, rise in demand for more durable lightweight materials in automotive applications is estimated to boost the demand for composite surfacing films market during the forecast period.

Companies operating in the global composite surfacing films market strive to explore new and better ways to manufacture these films. Development of new processes to produce composite surfacing films is estimated to propel the market in the near future. However, volatility in prices of raw materials is projected to hamper the composite surfacing films market during the forecast period.

Composite Surfacing Films Market: Key Players

Prominent players operating in the global composite surfacing films market include Axiom Materials, Inc., The 3M Company, Gurit Holding AG, and Henkel AG & Co. KGaA. These players engage in research & development activities, strategic alliances, and mergers & acquisitions to gain market share.