Electronically Scanned Array Market 2019-27 huge growth by focuses on major players | Israel Aerospace Industries, Leonardo S.p.A, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman

An electronically scanned array is a phased array that is an array of antennas that generates radio wave beams and rays. The emitted waves are navigated in the desired direction to a precise point without physically moving the antennas. This scanned arrays used in defense radar systems to scan radar beams and detect planes and missiles. Furthermore, the rising preference for technologically advanced system and integration of electronically scanned array into radar systems are the some of the major driving factors for the market growth.

The market is expected to grow in the defense sectors due to its rising applications in the detection and location of unidentified objects. Nevertheless, the high development costs of radar systems are hindering the growth of the global electronically scanned array market. Furthermore, due to growth in defense budgets of numerous emerging economies such as India and China has also created ample opportunities for an electronically scanned array market.

Key players profiled in the report include Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Leonardo S.p.A, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Rada Electronic Industries Ltd., Rohde & Schwarz, Inc., Saab AB, SI2 Technologies, Thales Group, The Raytheon Company

The “Global Electronically Scanned Array Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the global electronically scanned array market with detailed market segmentation by type, platform, component, and geography. The global electronically scanned array market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading electronically scanned array market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global electronically scanned array market is segmented on the type, platform, and component. On the basis of type, the electronically scanned array market is segmented active electronically scanned array and passive electronically scanned array. On the basis of platform, the electronically scanned array market is segmented into land, naval, and airborne. On the basis of component, the electronically scanned array market is segmented into radar data processor, transmit receive module, cooling system, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global electronically scanned array market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The electronically scanned array market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of eighteen countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

