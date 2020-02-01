Emergency Shutdown System Market by Growing Technology Trends | Emerson Electric, Norgren, Versa Products Company, National Oilwell Varco

Emergency shutdown systems are used across various industries such as oil & gas, refining, and chemicals among others as a safety measure to avoid leakage or explosion. Increase in the number of industrial accidents has supported the increasing demand for emergency shutdown systems. The growing adoption of IoT across various sectors is creating opportunities for companies in emergency shutdown systems market to gain a strong customer base and generate more revenues.

An increasing number of industrial accidents and stringent government regulations are the major factors that are expected to fuel the growth of emergency shutdown systems market. However, the high cost of emergency shutdown systems and high maintenance charges are the major factors that might hinder the growth of emergency shutdown systems market.

The key players influencing the market are:

ABB Ltd

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Co.

HIMA Paul Hildebrandt

National Oilwell Varco

Norgren Ltd

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Versa Products Company Inc.

Yokogawa Electric

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Emergency Shutdown System

Compare major Emergency Shutdown System providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Emergency Shutdown System providers

Profiles of major Emergency Shutdown System providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for Emergency Shutdown System -intensive vertical sectors

The global emergency shutdown systems market is segmented on the basis of component, control method, and application. Based on component, the market is segmented switches, sensors, programmable safety systems, safety valves, actuators, and others. On the basis of the control method the market is segmented as pneumatic, electrical, fiber optic, and radio telemetry. Based on the application the market is segmented into oil and gas, refining, power generation, chemical, and others.

Emergency Shutdown System Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/ position of top 5 key vendors.

Emergency Shutdown System Market is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Key Benefits

This report provides a detailed study of Emergency Shutdown System\ market trends and forecast from 2019 to 2027, which assist to identify the prevailing market opportunities.

In-depth coverage of the global Emergency Shutdown System\ market that includes drivers, restraints, and opportunities, helps professionals to understand the market behavior in a better way.

This study further includes market analysis in terms of type and applications.

Detailed study of the strategies of key leaders, partnerships, and acquisitions in the Emergency Shutdown System market is provided.

