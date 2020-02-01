Faucet Market will witness strong expansion throughout the 2018-2027 forecast period | American Bath Group, DELTA FAUCET COMPANY, Gerber Plumbing Fixtures, GROHE AMERICA

Faucets are specially designed and manufactured products that aid in regulating the flow of water across bathroom and kitchen. The products have extensive scope of application across bathrooms, kitchen and rest rooms in regulating flow of water from sinks, bathtubs and showers among other products. Presently, the market players broad range of product design depending on product application, materials used and mechanism for residential and commercial end-users. Furthermore, globally the market is heavily fragmented owing to significantly large number of companies operating in the market and presence of notable number of manufactures with regional focus. However, the market constitutes a selected number of market with strong market positioning at global level owing to prominent brand recognition and offering high-end market related products for considerable large commercial end-user base across different countries.

Factors such as rapid urbanization and development of commercial infrastructure especially across developing economies is the major factor propelling the growth of the market. In addition to this, the growing disposable income of the individuals along with their rising propensity towards bathroom retrofitting and renovation activities is also anticipated to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period especially across developed economies. Also, the growing consciousness towards semi-luxury faucets among emerging middle income group is projected to boost the growth of the market during the later forecast period. Thus, the global faucet market is anticipated to provide numerous lucrative profitable market growth opportunities for the market players during the coming years.

Request a sample copy at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012884967/sample

Key players profiled in the report include American Bath Group, DELTA FAUCET COMPANY, Gerber Plumbing Fixtures LLC, GROHE AMERICA, INC, Kohler Company, LIXIL Group Corporation, Masco Corporation, PROFLO, Roca Sanitario S.A, TOTO Ltd

The “Global Faucet Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the construction & manufacturing industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Faucet market with detailed market segmentation by design, material used, application, sales channel and geography. The global faucet market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Faucet market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global faucet market is segmented on the basis of design, material used, application and sales channel. Based on design, the market is segmented into ball faucet, cartridge faucet, compression faucet, and others. Further, by materials used the faucet market is broadly classified into steel, brass, plastic, and others. Whereas based on application and sales channel the market is bifurcated into bathroom & kitchen and on-line & off-line segments respectively.

Ask for Discount at https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012884967/discount

Table of Content

1.INTRODUCTION

2. KEY TAKEAWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. FAUCET MARKET LANDSCAPE

5. FAUCET MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. FAUCET MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7. FAUCET MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – DESIGN

8. FAUCET MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – MATERIAL USED

9. FAUCET MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION

10. FAUCET MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SALES CHANNEL

11. FAUCET MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

12. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

13. FAUCET MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

13.1. AMERICAN BATH GROUP

13.2. DELTA FAUCET COMPANY

13.3. GERBER PLUMBING FIXTURES LLC

13.4. GROHE AMERICA INC

13.5. KOHLER COMPANY

13.6. LIXIL GROUP CORPORATION

13.7. MASCO CORPORATION

13.8. PROFLO

13.9. ROCA SANITARIO S.A

13.10. TOTO LTD

14. APPENDIX

Get Complete Report at https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012884967/buy/4550

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.