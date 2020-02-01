488 E 11th Ave, Eugene, OR 97401, USA
Following 30 years in power, NASA’s chief operating manager Renee Wynn is withdrawing

Wynn also said she was retiring on 31 March in an email to personnel from the Federal News Network (FNN). “This isn’t an easy choice, because both I and all of the CIO centres have great pleasure operating with you,” Wynn says. “There’s a lot of reason to choose to end

