Gastric Balloon Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2019-2027

According to a new market research study titled ‘Gastric Balloon Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Filling Material and End User. The global gastric balloon market is expected to reach US$ 152.1 Mn in 2027 from US$ 67.3 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.7% from 2019-2027. The market is expected to grow due to growing hospital associated infections and government initiatives undertaken to promote the market growth, however, the high costs of the gastric balloon is hindering the market growth.

Get Sample PDF copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003016/

Gastric balloons are being preferred for weight loss during recent days. Unlike other procedures for weight loss, the gastric balloons are non-invasive methods for managing weight loss. The gastric balloon is placed through the mouth and is pushed down the esophagus, while it is in its least dilated form. Once the balloon reaches the stomach, it is filled with the saline or gas with the help of a tube, which is removed out once the balloon has been placed. These balloons are inserted in the stomach for around 6 months in order to obtain proper weight loss.

Global gastric balloon market, based on end user was segmented as, bariatric surgeons, gastrointestinal endoscopists, nutritionists & aesthetic practitioners, and other end users. In 2018, bariatric surgeons segment held the largest share of the market, by end user. However, the gastrointestinal endoscopists segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years attributing the rising preference of bariatric surgery for weight loss.

Ask For Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00003016/

The major players operating in the gastric balloon market, Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., Allurion Technologies ENDALIS, Helioscopie Medical Implants, LEXEL SRL, MEDSIL, Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., ReShape Lifesciences, Inc., Silimed, and Spatz FGIA, Inc. Inorganic activities such as, agreement is a prominent parameter undertaken by industry players. For instance, in March, 2018, Reshape signed an agreement with Academy Medical LLC to sell its ReShape Balloon and ReShape vBloc products to U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) medical facilities. The developments performed by the companies are helping the market to grow in the coming years.

Obesity has been spreading at an epidemic rate during the recent years, specifically in the urban areas of the developed nations. As per estimates made by the WHO, during 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults, aged 18 years and older, were overweight. Of these over 650 million were obse. Also, an estimated 41 million children under the age of 5 years were overweight or obese. The prevalence of overweight and obesity among children and adolescents aged 5-19 has witnessed a dramatic from a minimal 4% in 1975 to above 18% in 2016. At present, obesity rates are significantly high in the United States, Mexico, New Zealand and Hungary, while they are lowest in Japan and Korea. Whereas, during the future years, obesity rates in countries such as Korea and Switzerland are anticipated to increase at the fastest rate.

Purchase this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003016/

The endoscopic intragastric balloon treatment is a non-surgical method to help lose weight in patients who suffer from obesity or morbid obesity. It is an endoscopic procedure, in which a balloon is inserted in the stomach, which occupies about half of the stomach’s space. The balloon remains in the stomach for a maximum of six months and it is meant to increase the feeling of satiety and limit food intake. Endoscopy offers ease in the placement as well as the removal of a gastric balloon, along with limited complications due to the non-surgical nature of the procedure. Also, the absence of incisions unlike other weight loss surgeries is expected to fuel the growth of the market in the future years.

The report segments the global gastric balloon market as follows:



Global Gastric balloon Market – By Type

Single Gastric Balloons

Elipse Gastric Balloons

Orbera Gastric Balloons

Other Single Gastric Balloons

Dual Gastric Balloons

Triple Gastric Balloons

Global Gastric Balloon Market – By Filling Material

Saline Filled

Gas Filled

Global Gastric Balloon Market – By End User

Bariatric Surgeons

Gastrointestinal Endoscopists

Nutritionists & Aesthetic Practitioners

Other End Users

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]