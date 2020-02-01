Global Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Market Report, History and Forecast 2014-2025, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application

In this report, the Global Enterprise Artificial Intelligence market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Enterprise Artificial Intelligence market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The report provides the historical as well as present growth parameters of the global Enterprise Artificial Intelligence market. The report features salient and unique factors, which are expected to significantly impact the growth of the global Enterprise Artificial Intelligence market throughout the forecast period.

Scope of the report:

Enterprises hold a prominent market value considering their services and solution created for different functions and business uses. These enterprises largely deploy technologies such as machine learning, deep learning, automated data science, predictive analytics, and automation to provide a solution for different enterprises. The market for enterprise artificial intelligence is expected to experience a high growth rate. One of the major factors contributing to the growth of this market is the growing demand for artificial intelligence based solutions and platforms. Additionally, the growing amount of data sets required to analyze, complex data for with integration of artificial intelligence for better efficiency is driving the market. As artificial intelligence is experiencing more significant adoption rate in the industrial sector, it becomes essential for the enterprises to upgrade their solutions to meet the industrial standards.

The report commences with a scope of the global Enterprise Artificial Intelligence market that includes the key findings and vital statistics of the market. This market research report also consists of the market value of the major segments of the global Enterprise Artificial Intelligence market. QY Research has found a detailed taxonomy and the definition of the global market that helps the readers to better understand the basic information of the Enterprise Artificial Intelligence market. It also highlights the exclusions and inclusions that help the client to understand the scope of the Enterprise Artificial Intelligence market.

The report consists of key market trends, which are likely to impact the growth of the market over the forecast period. Evaluation of in-depth industry trends is included in the report, along with their product innovations and key market growth.

This report also includes the macro-economic factors, which are likely to influence the growth of the global Enterprise Artificial Intelligence market during the forecast period. Along with the factors, the report also analyzes the growth opportunities of the global Enterprise Artificial Intelligence market. It sheds light on the trends, restraints, and drivers to understand the growth prospects followed by the key players in the global Enterprise Artificial Intelligence market.

Geographical Outlook:

In 2018, the global Enterprise Artificial Intelligence market size was increased to xx million US$ from xx million US$ in 2014, and it will reach xx million US$ in 2025, growing at CAGR of xx%% between 2019 and 2025.

This report provides a detailed information to the clients about the various factors that are impacting on the growth of the regions across North America, Europe, China, Rest of Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segment Analysis:

The report provides detailed segments based on product type and applications so that the readers can better understand each segment that influences the Enterprise Artificial Intelligence market growth.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Business Intelligence

Customer Management

Marketing

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Retail

Medical Insurance

Automobile Industry

Aerospace

Competitive Landscape:

The report provides a list of all the key players in the Enterprise Artificial Intelligence market along with a detailed analysis of the strategies, which the companies are adopting. The strategies mainly include new product development, research, and development, and also provides revenue shares, company overview, and recent company developments to remain competitive in the market.

The Enterprise Artificial Intelligence key manufacturers in this market include:

SAS Institute (U.S.)

IBM (U.S.)

Microsoft (U.S.)

Amazon Web Services (U.S.)

Intel (U.S.)

Google (U.S.)

SAP SE (Germany)

Sentinent Technologies (U.S.)

Oracle Corporation (U.S.)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (U.S.)

Wipro Technologies (India)

