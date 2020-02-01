Global SCARA Robots Market Report 2019

SCARA Robots industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, SCARA Robots market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 6.22% from 267 million $ in 2014 to 320 million $ in 2019, analysts believe that in the next few years, SCARA Robots market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the SCARA Robots will reach 430 million $.

This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

EPSON Robots

Omron Adept Technologies

Stäubli Robotics

Toshiba Machine

Yamaha Robotics

Fanuc

Comau

Wittman

Hirata

Janome

Motoman

SENSODRIVE

Wachter

Googol Technology

ABB

Asic Robotics

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Product Type Segmentation

Assembly

Pick-and-place

Logistics

Industry Segmentation

Electronics and electrical industry

Automotive industry

Plastic and rubber industry

Food and beverages industry

Heavy machines industry

Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation

