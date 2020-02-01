Hemorrhoids Staplers Market Growth and Sales forecast 2018 – 2028

Hemorrhoids or piles are swollen rectal veins in the anus and lower rectum, resulting in pain, itching, and discomfort during bowel movements. Hemorrhoids staplers are devices which are used to block the blood flow to the hemorrhoid tissue. Stapled hemorrhoidectomy involves the insertion of a circular, hollow tube into the anal canal for placing a suture above the haemorrhoids and then pulling the hemorrhoid tissue into the jaws of the stapler. The stapler cuts off the blood supply to the hemorrhoid tissue.

Hemorrhoids Staplers Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rising incidences of hemorrhoids owing to increasing risk factors such as spicy and junk food, sedentary lifestyles, obesity, chronic constipation and others is the prime driver of the market. The large prevalence of haemorrhoids provides a large opportunity as three fourth adults suffer from haemorrhoids at some point of their lives.

According to the World Health organisation, nearly 50% to 60% of people suffer from haemorrhoids, most often between the ages of 45 and 65 years. In terms of U.S. market alone, Hemorrhoids affect more than 20 million people annually. The number of patients is understated as an estimated one-third of patients do not seek treatment. Thus a large potential market is easily sustainable.

The reduction in size and rectal mucosa of hemorrhoids achieved by stapled hemorrhoidectomy by interrupting the blood supply, less postoperative pain, early recovery, and shorter hospital stay owing to low surgical footprint are the clinical drivers of the hemorrhoids staplers market.

However the constraints such as lack of awareness, greater risk of hemorrhoid recurrence and prolapse, lower treatment rates is hampering the hemorrhoids staplers market. Competetion from alternative treatments and therapies is hampering the growth of the market. Surgical alternative treatments include rubber band ligation, injection and coagulation, and Hemorrhoidectomy, while nonsurgical treatment alternatives includes high-fiber diet and drugs.

Hemorrhoids Staplers Market: Segmentation

To gain a comprehensive and a better understanding of the future market equity, the hemorrhoids staplers report is segmented based on hemorrhoids staplers types, end users and regions.

Based on hemorrhoids staplers type, the global Hemorrhoids Staplers market is segmented into:

Disposable

Cutting

Based on end users, the global Hemorrhoids Staplers market is segmented into:

Hospitals and clinics

Ambulatory Care

Others

Hemorrhoids Staplers Market: Overview

Based on regions, the global hemorrhoids staplers market is classified into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific market excluding Japan. North America led by U.S. is expected to dominate the global hemorrhoids staplers market owing to large purchasing power, large prosperous and ageing baby boomer population adopting pets, and large pet adoption and expenditure.

The Europe hemorrhoids staplers markets is expected to be led by the Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal and the UK. The Latin America and the Middle East and Africa hemorrhoids staplers market is constrained due to the low healthcare expenditure and poor economic conditions. The Middle East and Africa hemorrhoids staplers market is projected to be dominated by the gulf economies of UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait owing to their large wealth relative to the African nations.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to expand at a furious pace owing to growing research and development expenditure and the large economic growth. The growing economy of China, and India is expected to drive a large market adoption.

Some of the major players in the global hemorrhoids staplers market are

SURKON Medical

Wuxi Ryps Medical Appliance

Jiangsu Kangyou Medical Instrument

Ethicon US LLC.

Purple Surgical

Medtronic

ACI Limited

Frankenman International Limited

DACH Medical Group

Anke Medical

Biortesic and others.

The hemorrhoids staplers report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

