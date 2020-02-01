High-Pressure Processing Equipment Market is expected to increase significantly over the period 2027 | Avure Technologies, Bao Tou KeFa High Pressure Technology, FresherTech
The high-pressure processing machinery is primarily used for sterilization purposes in the food industry to enhance safety and shelf life of food. The high-pressure processing technology is preferred over the thermal treatment as it is less destructive towards vitamins and flavors of fresh, unprocessed food. The high-pressure processing equipment market is experiencing technological innovations in line with the growth of the food industry. The growing usage of HPP toll processors is likely to create a favorable landscape for the market players during the forecast period.
The high-pressure processing equipment market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increased production of ready-to-cook meat coupled with the consumption of packaged foods. However, stringent food safety regulations may hamper the growth of the high-pressure processing equipment market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, developing food technologies and growing government assistance is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the key players of the high-pressure processing equipment market in the coming years.
Key players profiled in the report include Avure Technologies, Inc, Bao Tou KeFa High Pressure Technology Co. Ltd., FresherTech (CHIC Group), Hiperbaric, Kobe Steel, Ltd., MULTIVAC Sepp Haggenm?ller SE & Co. KG, Shandong Pengneng Machinery Technology Co., Ltd., Stansted Fluid Power (Products) Ltd., thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions AG, Universal Pure, LLC
The “Global High-Pressure Processing Equipment Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the manufacturing and construction industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of high-pressure processing equipment market with detailed market segmentation by orientation, industry vertical, and geography. The global high-pressure processing equipment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading high-pressure processing equipment market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
The global high-pressure processing equipment market is segmented on the basis of orientation and industry vertical. Based on orientation, the market is segmented as vertical and horizontal. On the basis of the industry vertical, the market is segmented as food & beverages, pharmaceutical, and others.
Table of Content
1.INTRODUCTION
2. KEY TAKEAWAYS
3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
4. HIGH-PRESSURE PROCESSING EQUIPMENT MARKET LANDSCAPE
5. HIGH-PRESSURE PROCESSING EQUIPMENT MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS
6. HIGH-PRESSURE PROCESSING EQUIPMENT MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS
7. HIGH-PRESSURE PROCESSING EQUIPMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – VESSEL VOLUME
8. HIGH-PRESSURE PROCESSING EQUIPMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – ORIENTATION
9. HIGH-PRESSURE PROCESSING EQUIPMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – APPLICATION
10. HIGH-PRESSURE PROCESSING EQUIPMENT MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – INDUSTRY VERTICAL
11. HIGH-PRESSURE PROCESSING EQUIPMENT MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
12. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE
13. HIGH-PRESSURE PROCESSING EQUIPMENT MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES
13.1. AVURE TECHNOLOGIES, INC
13.2. BAO TOU KEFA HIGH PRESSURE TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.
13.3. FRESHERTECH (CHIC GROUP)
13.4. HIPERBARIC
13.5. KOBE STEEL, LTD.
13.6. MULTIVAC SEPP HAGGENM
