Hybrid Composites Market – By Current Scenario,Key Vendors, Growth Rate | 2026
Hybrid Composites Market: Overview
Hybrid composites are composite materials made from a combination of two or more types of reinforcing fibers. Glass-carbon epoxy and carbon-aramid epoxy are the two commonly used types of hybrid composites. Hybrid composites possess high strength and impact resistance. They have longitudinal as well as lateral mechanical strength. Hybrid composites ssare used in applications where a combination of properties offered by different reinforcing fibers is required. Five types of hybrid composites are available in the market: averaged, interlaminar, intralaminar, separate reinforcing elements, and super hybrids. Fiber fillers are used to enhance impact strength, compression strength, moisture resistance, and fatigue strength of components made form plastics. They also help reduce the price of the structure without compromising upon its strength and quality.
The global hybrid composites market can be segmented based on fiber type, resin, and end-use industry. In terms of fiber type, the market can be classified into carbon/glass, carbon/aramid, metal/plastic, wood/plastic, HMPP/carbon, UHMWPE/carbon, and others. Carbon/glass is estimated to be the dominant segment of the market during the forecast period. In terms of resin, the hybrid composites market can be bifurcated into thermoset and thermoplastic.
The thermoplastics segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. Based on end-use industry, the market can be divided into automotive & transportation, aerospace & defense, building & construction, wind energy, marine, sporting goods, and others. Building & construction and wind energy are anticipated to be the rapidly growing segments of the global hybrid composites market during the forecast period.
Hybrid Composites Market: Key Players
Prominent players operating in the hybrid composites market include Royal DSM (the Netherlands), SGL Group – The Carbon Company (Germany), Gurit (Switzerland), Hexcel Corporation (the U.S.), TEIJIN LIMITED (Japan), Exel Group World Wide (Finland), Solvay SA (Belgium), PlastiComp, Inc. (the U.S.), Innegra Technologies, LLC (the U.S.), and Quantum Composites (the U.S.).
