In-depth Research Genetic Testing Market Wrap Market by Leading Key Players Transgenomic, Inc., GE Healthcare, 23 & Me, Sequenom, Inc.

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 102 pages on title 'Global Genetic Testing Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025' with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as Transgenomic, Inc. (United States), GE Healthcare (United States), 23 & Me (United States), Sequenom, Inc. (United States), Abbott Laboratories (United States), Biocartis SA (Switzerland), Illumina Inc. (United States), 454 Life Sciences (United States) etc.

Summary:

Scope of the Study:

Molecular diagnostics market is growing at a significant rate due to increasing awareness for the same and rising investments in the diagnostic research. The growing number of test to study multiple genes that may help in managing an individual health condition and the Government initiative to spread awareness with respect to the advantages of the procedure is further expected to drive the growth of the Global Genetic testing market. Genetic disorders are the main reason for chronic diseases. Genetic testing provides technologies which are useful for the early detection of genetic disorders and ensures their treatment and prevention. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the prevalence of all single-gene diseases at birth is approximately 10 per 1,000 births. Prenatal genetic testing is a technique which helps to detect whether the fetus has any genetic disorders. The genetic disorders are caused due to mutations occurring in genes or change in the DNA of a person. Genetic testing is also performed on tumors to diagnose a disease like Cancer and plan the treatment. The market study is being classified by Type (Predictive & presymptomatic testing, Diagnostic testing, Carrier testing, Prenatal testing and New born screening), by Application (Cancer genetic testing, Prenatal genetic testing, Filling and capping machinery, Pharmacogenomics genetic testing and Predisposition cancer genetic testing) and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) .

Competitive Landscape:

Transgenomic, Inc. (United States), GE Healthcare (United States), 23 & Me (United States), Sequenom, Inc. (United States), Abbott Laboratories (United States), Biocartis SA (Switzerland), Illumina Inc. (United States), 454 Life Sciences (United States), Bio-Rad Laboratories (United States), Luminex Corporation (United States), Affymetrix Inc. (United States), Agilent Technologies Inc. (United States), Cephide Inc. (United States), Beckman Coulter Inc. (United States) and Gene Dx LLC (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Invitae (United States), Pathway Genomics (United States), Counsyl, Inc. (United States), Asper Biotech (Europe), GenePlanet (Europe) and Ambry Genetics (United States).

The market is fragmented by top global key players who are competing with each other based on strategic development, new product launches and strategic alliances and collaborations between big companies such as Vitrolife partners with Illumina on preimplantation genetic testing business in the genetic testing market in countries like EMEA and Americas. The global genetic testing market is very competitive owing to the presence of well-diversified international and regional players.

Market Drivers:

Increased application of gene testing in Oncological research

The rising prevalence of genetic disorders

Technological advancements

Increasing demand for personalized medicine.

Market Trend:

The shift of focus from clinical science to bioinformatics and growing popularity of these techniques, leading to high rate of adoption of genetic testing technology.

Restraints:

Inaccuracies in results and reimbursement issues

High-cost factor and lack of professional expertise in this market may hamper the market growth rate.

Opportunities:

Genetic tests in conjugation with other genomic technologies helping to predict the risk of an individual to a disease assisting clinicians to select suitable therapeutic interventions. These factors provide opportunities for vendors to grow in pharmaceutical industry.

Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

On 30th January 2019, Ambry Genetics Corp. And leading provider of clinical genetic testing announced its collaboration with the Undiagnosed Diseases Network (UDN), a NIH-funded research study dedicated to solve the most challenging medical mysteries using advanced technologies. The goal of this collaboration is to facilitate the transition of those with negative or uncertain test results to UDN’s program hoping to provide answers for patients afflicted with undiagnosed conditions.

Key Target Audience:

Research Laboratories

Government and regulatory bodies

Healthcare providers

Clinicians

Pharmaceutical companies

