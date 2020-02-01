Magnetic Core Market : Key Insights,Profiling Companies and Growth Strategies to 2026
Magnetic Core Market: Overview
Magnetic core is a magnetic material with good magnetic quality that is used to enclose and guide magnetic fields in electromechanical, electrical, or magnetic devices such as electric motors, electromagnets, transformers, inductors, generators, and magnetic recording heads. Magnetic cores are made of ferromagnetic metals such as iron or ferrimagnetic composites such as ferrites. The magnetic field is generated by a current conducting coil of wire surrounding the core. Magnetic core can increase the strength of a magnetic field in an electromagnetic coil.
To know more, visit our report [email protected]
https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/magnetic-core-market.html
Magnetic cores are created form three basic materials: bulk metals, powdered materials, and ferrite materials. Bulk metals are processed into ingots from furnaces. They are is then put into the process of cold and hot rolling. As the powder core processing starts, ingots go through multiple steps of grinding unless the powder is of proper consistency for the required performance. Usually, machining of powder cores is not carried out after processing. Ferrite materials consist of ceramic materials of iron oxide, carbonate of manganese or alloyed with oxides, nickel, cobalt, magnesium, or zinc. Magnetic core material can be either solid metal, soft iron, laminated silicon steel, special alloy, vitreous metal, or powdered metal iron.
Magnetic Core Market: Key Segments
Magnetic cores can be segmented based on structure and end-use. In terms of structure the magnetic core can be segmented into straight cylinder rod, single “I” core, “C” or “U” core, “E” core, “E”& “I “core, planer core, pot core and toroidal core. Straight cylindrical rod is mostly made of powered iron and ferrite. It is used in radios for tuning the inductor. Single “I” core is square shaped and is rarely used. It is likely to be found in car ignition coils. “U” and “C” shaped cores are used to make square closed cores. Windings can be installed on single or both legs of the core. “E” shaped cores are used where a closed magnetic system is required. In most of “E” shaped cores, the cross-sectional area of center leg is more compared to individual section of outer legs. Therefore, the electrical circuit is placed around the center leg. In case of 3-phase transformer, all the three legs of “E” shaped core are of the same size and all legs are wound.
The “E” and “I” shaped core are stacked together to form a closed system. The “I” is stacked with the open end “E” to form three legged structure. The “E” and “I” cores are widely used in autotransformers, power transformer and inductors. The pot core is internally hollow and completely encloses the coil. It is round in shape. This design helps reduce electromagnetic interference and prevents radiations. The toroid core has a shape of a doughnut. The coil is wound around the circumference of the core. It is widely used in high frequency audio amplifiers. Based on end-use, the magnetic core market can be divided into automotive components, electrical components, and energy transfer equipment.
