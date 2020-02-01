Mannosylerythritol Lipids Market: Intense Competition but High Growth & Extreme Valuation

This XploreMR report examines the ‘mannosylerythritol Lipids’ market for the forecast period 2016 – 2022. The primary objective of the report is to identify opportunities in the market and present updates and insights, pertaining to various segments of the Mannosylerythritol Lipids market.

Mannosylerythritol lipids (MELs) are a glycolipid class of bio-surfactants obtained by a variety yeast and fungal strains that exhibit excellent biochemical and interfacial properties. Bio-surfactant containing 4-O- -D-mannopyranosylmeso-erythritol as the hydrophilic group and a fatty acid and/or an acetyl group as the hydrophobic moiety are known as mannosylerythritol lipids. MEL is reported to be secreted by Ustilago sp. (as a minor component along with cellobiose lipid) and Pseudozyma sp. (as a major component).

To understand and assess opportunities in this market, the report is categorically divided into two sections namely, by end-use industry and region. The report analyses the Mannosylerythritol Lipids market in terms of market volume (tons) and market value (‘000 US$)

The report covers the Mannosylerythritol Lipids market performance in terms of value and volume contribution. The report also includes XploreMR’s analysis of drivers and restraints witnessed in the market. Key trends are also included in the report to equip the client with crystal clear decision-making insights.

The subsequent sections analyse the Mannosylerythritol Lipids market on the basis of technology, source of recovery, capacity, and region, and presents a forecast for the period 2016–2022. The market is segmented as follows:

By End-use Industry Household Detergents Laundry Dish Wash Others Personal Care & Cosmetics Skin Care Hair Care Others Pharmaceuticals Food Others

By Region North Americas Latin America Asia Pacific (APAC) Europe Middle East & Africa (MEA)

To deduce market size, the report considers various aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, data points such as region-wise split and market split by end-use industry, and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. The forecast presented in the report assesses the total revenue generated and expected revenue contribution by the Mannosylerythritol Lipids market.

When developing the market forecast, the report begins with sizing the current market, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, XploreMR triangulates the data via the different analysis based on the supply side, demand side, and dynamics of the Mannosylerythritol Lipids market. However, quantifying the market across the abovementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalizing them after the forecast has been completed.

It is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating economy, we not only provides forecasts in terms of CAGR but also analyse on the basis of key parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth, to understand predictability of the market and identify right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of Mannosylerythritol Lipids market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective of the Mannosylerythritol Lipids market.

To understand key segments in terms of their growth and performance in the Mannosylerythritol Lipids market, This Market Study has developed a market attractiveness index. The resulting index should help providers identify existing market opportunities in the mannosylerythritol Lipids market.

In the final section of the report, Mannosylerythritol Lipids market, the competitive landscape is included to provide a dashboard view of Mannosylerythritol Lipids companies. The report contains company profiles of some of the major players.

