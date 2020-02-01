Marine Tourism Market Growth Prospects, Key Vendors, Future Scenario Top Key Players – Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Lines, MSC Cruises

Global Marine Tourism Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Countries, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024> Maritime tourism refers to those recreational activities which involve travel away from one’s place of residence and have the marine environment or inland waters/waterways as their host or focus, such as sailing, boating, yachting, cruising, nautical sports, Sea angling, Marine wildlife watching and some emerging activities like Sea kayaking, Coastal Rowing, Surfing, Windsurfing etc.

This report offers a detailed view of market opportunity by end user segments, product segments, sales channels, key countries, and import / export dynamics. It details market size & forecast, growth drivers, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over various segments in Marine Tourism industry. It provides a comprehensive understanding of Marine Tourism market dynamics in both value and volume terms.

Scope of the Report:

Cruising is considered a well-established vacation sector in the North American and European markets and a developing sector in several other emerging markets. Industry data indicates that market penetration rates are still low and that a significant portion of cruise guests carried are first-time cruisers. We believe this presents an opportunity for long-term growth and a potential for increased profitability.

The global Marine Tourism market is valued at 58900 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 81800 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2019 and 2024.

The key players covered in this study > Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean, Norwegian Cruise Lines, MSC Cruises, Genting Hong Kong, Disney Cruise, Silversea Cruises (Royal), Dream Yacht Charter

