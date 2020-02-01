Mobile Business Intelligence Market Insights, Trends, Analysis, Types, Applications, key players, Market shares and Forecast 2017 – 2025
Latest Report on the Mobile Business Intelligence Market
Persistence Market Research (PMR) recently published a market study that offers critical insights related to the growth prospects of the Mobile Business Intelligence Market during the forecast period 2017 – 2025. The report takes into account the historical and current market trends to evaluate the top factors that are likely to influence the growth of the market in the upcoming years.
As per the report, the Mobile Business Intelligence Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period primarily driven by a growing focus on product innovation, a surge in demand for the Mobile Business Intelligence in the developed regions, and potential opportunities in the developing regions.
The presented market study bifurcates the global Mobile Business Intelligence Market on the basis of geography, applications, and end-use industries.
The competitive outlook section touches upon the business prospects of some of the most established market players in the Mobile Business Intelligence Market. The company profiles of each company are included in the report along with data including revenue growth, production capacity, domestic and regional presence, product portfolio, and more.
Essential findings of the report:
- Effective and impactful marketing strategies adopted by market players
- Region and country-wise assessment of the different market segments
- Growth opportunities for new market players in different regions
- Y-o-Y growth of the global Mobile Business Intelligence market over the forecast period 2017 – 2025
- Key developments in the current Mobile Business Intelligence Market landscape
Key Players
Technology vendors assessed for Mobile Business Intelligence include Big Data Bizviz, Dundas Data Visualization, Inc., Information Builders, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Incorporated, Oracle Corporation, Qlik Technologies, Inc., Rosslyn Analytics, Ltd, SAP SE, SAS Institute, Tableau Software, Tibco Software, Inc., Zoho Corporation
Regional Overview
Presently, North America and Asia Pacific (APEC) is holding the largest market share for Mobile business intelligence market due increasing demand from Health care, Retail and energy sectors. Moreover, Europe is fastest growing market for mobile business intelligence due to increase in smart phone. Usage of smart phones and tablets driving the growth of mobile business intelligence market across the globe. The Demand for Mobile Business Intelligence market has risen dramatically over the past 18 months globally. The continued and unprecedented emergence of tablet devices for work and play, an increasingly mobile workforce, and the need for real-time insight at any moment, has resulted in new vendor offerings and shifting consumer demand.
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Mobile business intelligence Market Segments
- Market Dynamics of mobile business intelligence market
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2014 – 2016
- Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027
- Value Chain of Mobile business Intelligence Market
- Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved
- Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis for Mobile Business Intelligence Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:
- North America Market
- US
- Canada
- Latin America Market
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe Market
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordic
- Benelux
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe Market
- Poland
- Russia
- Asia Pacific Market
- Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ)
- China
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Japan Market
- Middle East and Africa Market
- GCC Countries
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.
Report Highlights:
- Detailed overview of parent market
- Changing market dynamics of the industry
- In-depth market segmentation of Mobile business intelligence market
- Recent industry trends and developments in Mobile business intelligence market
- Competitive landscape of Mobile business intelligence market
- Strategies of key players and product offerings
- Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth
- A neutral perspective towards market performance
- Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint
The report aims to address the following queries related to the Mobile Business Intelligence Market:
- What are the most notable trends in the Mobile Business Intelligence Market in 2019?
- How can prospective market players penetrate the Mobile Business Intelligence Market in region 3?
- What are the different factors that could impede the growth of the Mobile Business Intelligence Market during the forecast period 2017 – 2025?
- Which market players are expected to launch new products in the Mobile Business Intelligence Market?
- How are companies marketing their products?
