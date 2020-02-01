Modular Belt Drive Market: Challenges and Opportunities Report 2017 – 2027

A recently published study on the Modular Belt Drive Market by Future Market Insights (FMI) throws light on the growth trajectory of the market over the forecast period 2017 – 2027. According to the report, the Modular Belt Drive Market will witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% during the assessment period and likely to reach a value of ~US$ XX by 2029. The report digs deep to investigate the impact of the micro and macro-economic factors on the growth of the Modular Belt Drive Market in the upcoming years.

The presented report on the Modular Belt Drive Market offers a thorough understanding of the overall prospects of the Modular Belt Drive Market during the forecast period 2017 – 2027. The report provides a thorough analysis of the various factors that could potentially impact the overall dynamics of the Modular Belt Drive Market in the upcoming decade.

This Press Release will help you to understand the Volume, growth with Impacting Trends. Click HERE To get SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) at https://www.futuremarketinsights.co/reports/sample/REP-GB-3879

Valuable Insights Included in the Report

Marketing and sales strategies adopted by market players to improve their market position

Analysis of the influence of technology on the Modular Belt Drive Market

Research & development activities in the pipeline

Growth prospects of the Modular Belt Drive Market across various regions

Assessment of the current market trends, restraints, and growth opportunities for emerging market players. The report introspects the growth strategies adopted by prominent market players in the Modular Belt Drive Market. Further, the report throws light on the recent mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and acquisitions that have taken place in the current Modular Belt Drive Market landscape.

The report addresses the following doubts related to the Modular Belt Drive Market:

What are the prospects of the Modular Belt Drive Market in the upcoming decade?

What are the leading factors that are expected to accelerate the growth of the Modular Belt Drive Market?

Which market players are likely to expand their global presence over the forecast period 2017 – 2027?

Which are the most preferred sales and distribution channels for market players in region 1?

How are market players responding to the evolving regulatory landscape in different regions?

Get Access To TOC Covering 200+ Topics at https://www.futuremarketinsights.co/toc/REP-GB-3879

Key players operating in the modular belt drive market include Dunlop Btl Ltd., Abb Automation Products GmbH, Bode Belting GmbH, Habasit AG (Habasit Group), Scan Belt A/S, Central Conveyor Limited, and Martin Sprocket & Gear, Inc. Companies in the modular belt drive market are focusing on the provision of solutions such as in-line accumulation and systems integration.

WorkSmart has recently introduced two modular belt drives, namely, the Friction Flow and the Flexi Flow, which can be mounted between the workstations and transport line track sections. These belt drive complement flexibility in in paced line and return track operations. A fractional horsepower of 90 v DC or 120v AC reduction gear motor supplies the motive power to these modular belt drives of WorkSmart.

Heat and Control introduced its new modular belt drive system SwitchBackTM that enables in-line accumulation of poultry, frozen meat, delicate snacks, and various other food products. This modular belt drive deprives the need for preventative maintenance, reduces product breakage, and saves floor space. This modular belt drive also prevents build-up of product coatings and seasonings and eliminates the mid-shift cleaning downtime.

Modular Belt Drive Market – Dynamics

Growing Popularity as a Strategic Tool to Favor Gains

Achieving scalable and versatile configurations in the production flow has been facilitated by modular belt drive deployments, meanwhile reducing the downtime linked with adjustments, reconfigurations and repairs that affect the bottom line. Modular belt drives continue to gain popularity as strategic tools in production environments, with their potential to enhance the process flow in most of the heavy- as well as light-duty applications.

Modular belt drive manufacturers have been gradually making smaller changes in accessories and configurations, for a holistic probe into the hidden value of modular belt drive in optimising cost-savings and productivity. The flexibility of truly modular belt drives in terms of portability has significantly complemented their adoption in recent years. As the emphasis on maximum uptime continue to spiral up in production and processing facilities, development of low-maintenance modular belt drives that promote indexing, reversing and cutting power is one of the key strategies among players in the modular belt drive market.

Introduction of Intelligent Systems to Complement Demand

Modern designs of modular belt drives feature intelligent control systems that keep track of the belt-side load even as monitoring the operational status. Such advances in modular belt drives, such as the integration of smart systems that facilitate optimisation of operational procedures via dynamic simulations are expected to favor growth of the modular belt drive market. Key players in the modular belt drive market have also introduced automated modular belt drives that apply motion control for delivering programmable positioning, even at low resolutions.

Demand for more compact, efficient and economical positioning methods of the modular belt drive has gained a robust emphasis in the production and processing industries, given the concerns of time and floor space. Virtual prototyping of the modular belt drives is fast becoming a reality, with growing number of the dynamic simulation packages introduced by key vendors in the modular belt drive market. OEMs can now select from a range of automated modular belt drive

Customisation, Shorter Turnarounds & Competitive Pricing – Key Stakeholder Strategies

Modular belt drives continue to witness adoption as the building blocks to cater needs of changing product flows, in turn complementing lean manufacturing – a key winning imperative for companies operating in the modular belt drive market. Development of modular belt drive, which enables changing shape, is composed of interlocking units, and is self-contained to be configured for meeting alterations in production flow, is one of the primary focus areas of the manufacturers.

Companies in the modular belt drive market are focusing on the supply side dynamics in the value chain through shorter turnarounds and competitive pricing. Key companies are developing modular belt drives to provide for high-performance requirements, such as in washing or dewatering processes. Varying perceptions of unique flexibility among the modular belt drive manufacturers has meant that the development of modular belt drives that precisely fit end-use requirements is made highly convenient. This has further deprived the requirement for new conveyor systems for every change at the application-end, improving uptime and saving costs for end-users.

Modular Belt Drive Market – Segmentation

The modular belt drive market segmented on the basis of belt drives, position of the drive, modular belts, size, design, material, end-use industries, and region.

The modular belt drive market is segmented on the basis of belt drives into

Light drives

Medium drives

Large drives

The modular belt drive market is segmented on the basis of position into

Front end

Center

Rare end

Below

Side

The modular belt drive market is segmented on the basis of modular belt types into

Straight belt

Radius

Spiral

The modular belt drive market is segmented on the basis of size into

Nominal pitch

Micro pitch

The modular belt drive market is segmented on the basis of design into

Closed hinge design

Open hinge design

Dynamic open hinge design

The modular belt drive market is segmented on the basis of material into

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Poly-oxy-methylene (Acetal)

Polyamide (nylon)

The modular belt drive market is segmented on the basis of end-use industries into

Food processing

Beverages

Can making

Automobile/tire manufacturing

Packaging

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain of the global modular belt drive market. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with modular belt drive market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various factors on modular belt drive market segments and geographies.

Report Highlights:

A detailed overview of parent market

Changing modular belt drive market dynamics in the industry

In-depth modular belt drive market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected modular belt drive market size regarding volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments in modular belt drive market

Competitive landscape of the modular belt drive market

Strategies for key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on modular belt drive market performance

Must-have information for modular belt drive market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

Request Customized Report As Per Your Requirements at https://www.futuremarketinsights.co/customization-available/REP-GB-3879

Why Purchase from FMI?

Seamless delivery of high-quality reports to domestic and international clients

Efficient and swift customer service

Exceptional pre-sales and after-sales customer support

Experienced and highly trained team of research analysts

One of the leading market research companies in the World

About Us

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights and an aerial view of the competitive framework and future market trends.

Contact Us

Future Market Insights

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,

Valley Cottage, NY 10989,

United States

T: +1-347-918-3531

F: +1-845-579-5705

T (UK): + 44 (0) 20 7692 8790