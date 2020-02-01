Obesity Induced Diabetes Treatment Market Demand, Growth Factors, Supply, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2018 – 2026

Obesity develops due to nutritional excess and lack of exercise which causes adverse health outcomes such as cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease and type 2 diabetes. Obesity is main cause of type 2 diabetes. Obesity accounts for about 80-85% of risk for developing type 2 diabetes. In type 2 diabetes the body doesn’t use insulin properly which is commonly known as insulin resistance. Obesity induced diabetes is an emerging health problem worldwide. Increasing prevalence of obesity and diabetes worldwide and increasing economic burden significantly increase the healthcare expenditure globally. According to NCBI, more than 2.1 billion people, nearly 30% of the population suffer from obesity.

Obesity is no longer condition caused in older people, younger people have been diagnosed with obesity which causes type 2 diabetes in younger population. Fat in the abdomen causes fat cell which release pro-inflammatory chemicals, due to which the body becomes less sensitive to insulin and ability to respond to insulin. Increasing awareness and improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging market such as India, China which have strong emphasis on early detection and treatment of chronic conditions anticipate the growth of obesity induced diabetes treatment market.

Increasing prevalence of obesity and type 2 diabetes are the major factor which drive the market of obesity induced diabetes treatment globally. Significant increase in research and development in the treatment of diabetes and increasing advancement in diabetic medications by manufacturer fuel the growth of the obesity induced diabetes treatment market. However, lack of awareness among towards availability of medication hinder the growth of obesity induced diabetes treatment market. Lack of insurance facilities and poor healthcare infrastructure hinder the growth of the obesity induced diabetes treatment market.

The global obesity induced diabetes treatment market is segmented on basis of drug type, distribution channel and geographic region:

Segmentation by Drug Type Biguanides Sulfonylureas Meglitinides Thiazolidinediones dipeptidyl peptidase IV inhibitors α-glucosidase inhibitors Others

Segmentation by Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Drug Stores E-commerce

Segmentation by Geography North America Latin America Europe Asia-Pacific Excluding China China Middle East & Africa



On the basis of type of drug type, Biguanidesis extensively used over other drug type in obesity induced diabetes treatment market as Biguanidesis has advantages over drug class and offer effective results as it helps to promote weight loss. Also, rising incidence of obesity induced diabetes is anticipated to propel the market over the forecast period.

Based on end user, hospital pharmacies have the largest revenue share in the obesity induced diabetes treatment market owing to increasing awareness and early detection and diagnosis of diabetes. E-Commerce is the fastest growing segment owing to increasing demand of diabetes medication from end customers.

However, on the basis of geography, global obesity induced diabetes treatment market is segmented into six key regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding China, China and Middle East & Africa. North America captured the largest shares in global obesity induced diabetes treatment market and is projected to continue over the forecast period owing to presence of high quality healthcare and increasing prevalence of obesity induced diabetes in this region. North America is followed by Europe which captures the second largest revenue shares in global obesity induced diabetes treatment market. However, Asia Pacific and China is expected to register a fast growth in obesity induced diabetes treatment during forecast period owing to rise in diabetes population and increase in awareness among the population.

Some of the key players present in global Obesity Induced Diabetes Treatment Market are

Harman Finochem Ltd

EXEMED PHARMACEUTICALS

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

AstraZeneca

Merck & Co. Inc

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc

Eli Lilly and Company and others.

