Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market Analysis With Top Countries Data : Covering Recent Trend and Future Growth, Feasibility, Regional Outlook and Future Forecast 2019 – 2029

Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy (OPMD) is muscle disorder mainly affects the muscle of upper eye lids and throat. It is genetic condition characterized by muscle weakness and generally begins in adulthood. Oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy is among the 30 inherited diseases declared by WHO and it result in weakening and worsening of muscles. According to US Library of medicine, In Europe, the estimated prevalence of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy is 1 in 100,000 people. In French and Canadian population, it is more common where it is estimated to affect 1 in 1,000 individuals. Rising prevalence of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy is anticipated to push the growth of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy treatment market during forecast period.

In February 2019, ‘Seelos Therapeutics’ a major key player involved in Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy treatment market, made an agreement with Bioblast Pharma Ltd., to acquire all development and commercial rights to Bioblast’s proprietary drug named trehalose which is predominantly used to treat Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy. Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy treatment market is mainly contain various conventional drug therapies and novel gene therapies. Most of the novel therapies are under the product pipeline of major key players present in Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy treatment market.

Major driving factor involved in oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy treatment market is increased prevalence of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy in middle aged population. The conventional therapy mainly focused on symptomatic treatment of Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy and having lots of off target effects, this factor providing the additional opportunity for key players present in oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy treatment market to expand their research and development activities and expected to drive the growth of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy treatment market.

Additionally, introduction of new disease-modifying and novel drugs therapies, increased drug development activities are expected to drive the oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy treatment market. Furthermore, gene therapies such as mutation suppression, exon skipping are also anticipated to push the oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy treatment market during forecast period. On the contrary, high cost of the novel therapies and lack of awareness among individuals are some factor that are expected to hamper the growth of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy treatment market.

The global Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market is segmented based on the treatment type, drug class, dosage form, and distribution channel.

By treatment type, the global Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market is segmented as:

Steroid based therapy

Gene therapy

Mutation suppression

Exon skipping

Others

By drug class, the global Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market is segmented as:

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)

Corticosteroids

Others

By dosage form, the global Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market is segmented as:

Tablets

Capsules

Injectable

Other

By Distribution channel, the global Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Drug Stores

Online Pharmacies

The global oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy treatment Market is expected to experience steady growth over the forecast period due to rising prevalence of Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy in adult population. Rising awareness among peoples about Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy due public awareness programs conducted by government creating a lucrative opportunity for the key players present in Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market.

Increased demand for efficacious therapies among patients, rising investment on research and development activities by key players and introduction of novel disease therapies like RNA replacement strategy, mutation repression are anticipated to make Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy Treatment market highly competitive. At present, there is an increase in the number of clinical trials for testing the novel gene therapies such as CRISPR /Cas9, RNA Replacement strategy to develop promising therapy for Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy. Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy Treatment also experiencing some acquisition activities. In February 2019, Seelos Therapeutics made an agreement with Bioblast Pharma to acquire the therapeutic agent named trehalose.

Globally, Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market is divided into following regions- North America, Latin America, East Asia, Europe, Oceania, and South Asia. North America is expected to lead the Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market due to increased prevalence of Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy, high healthcare spending and increased research activities. Europe is expected to be the second most lucrative region in the global Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market due to increasing public and private healthcare insurance coverage. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market due to large population residing in countries such as India and China.

The key participants operating in the global Oculopharyngeal Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Market are:

Bioblast Pharma

BioMarin

PTC Therapeutics

NS Pharma Inc

Nobelpharma Co. Ltd

Santhera Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer Inc.

Marathon Pharmaceuticals

Fibrogen Inc

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Sarepta Therapeutics

GSK and others.

