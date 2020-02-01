Oil Field Chemicals Market to Witness a Healthy Growth during 2016 – 2024
“
The Oil Field Chemicals market research encompasses an exhaustive analysis of the market outlook, framework, and socio-economic impacts. The report covers the accurate investigation of the market size, share, product footprint, revenue, and progress rate. Driven by primary and secondary researches, the Oil Field Chemicals market study offers reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.
As per the latest business intelligence report published by Transparency Market Research, the Oil Field Chemicals market has been observing promising growth since the last few years. The report further suggests that the Oil Field Chemicals market appears to progress at an accelerating rate over the forecast period.
All the players running in the global Oil Field Chemicals market are elaborated thoroughly in the Oil Field Chemicals market report on the basis of proprietary technologies, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines R&D developments, legal policies, and strategies defining the competitiveness of the Oil Field Chemicals market players.
prominent players have been evaluated for their market share and analyzed for their product portfolio and regional presence, along with recent strategic developments. On the basis of type, the global oil field chemicals market can be segmented into inhibitors and scavengers, gellants and viscosifiers, demulsifiers, friction reducers, pour-point depressants, rheology modifiers, specialty surfactants, specialty biocides, synthetic polymers, natural polymers, and specialty chemicals. By application, the market can be segmented into drilling fluid, production chemicals, well stimulation, workover and completion, cementing, and enhanced oil recovery (EOR).
Global Oil Field Chemicals Market: Drivers and Restraints
Growing concerns pertaining to energy security makes it mandatory to optimize exploration and production of hydrocarbons. With an outstanding range of specialized technologies, this need of optimization can be achieved, which is acting as the primary driver of the market. Moreover, as the oil and gas industry is burdened by stringent timelines and environmental issues, oil field chemicals allows bacterial growth as well as foam and wax formation. Since the cost to produce oil from new sources is significantly higher than the rejuvenation of old sources, the demand for oil field chemicals is benefitted. The report also notes that the exploration of unconventional and deepwater reserves requires specialized and sophisticated chemicals. With the current oil market scenario, formulating them will be an expensive task. This factor will further augment the demand during the forecast period. Conversely, declining oil prices is expected hinder the potential of the market.
Global Oil Field Chemicals Market: Regional Outlook
Currently, North America serves the maximum demand for oil field chemicals, which is attributed to the incremented production of tar sands. In addition to it, issues of aging wells and troubles of corrosion will further fuel the demand from the region. Asia Pacific region is also projected to expand at a healthy rate during the forecast period, owing to increasing drilling and cementing operations. The Middle East countries also make up for a lucrative market for oil field chemicals as several oil wells are old and require rejuvenation, besides continuous efforts to explore new oil wells.
Companies mentioned in the research report
Some of the key companies currently operational in global oil field chemicals market are AES Drilling Fluids, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Akzo Nobel NV, Albemarle Corporation, AMCOL International, American Colloid, Ashland Inc., Baker Hughes Inc., Baroid Fluid Services, BASF SE, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Canadian Energy Services & Technology Corporation, Capitol Aggregates Ltd., Chemtura Corporation, Dow Chemical Company, Elementis plc, Excalibar Minerals, Halliburton Company, and Nalco Champion.
Major regions analyzed under this research report are:
- Europe
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
This report gives you access to decisive data such as:
- Market growth drivers
- Factors limiting market growth
- Current market trends
- Market structure
- Market projections for the coming years
Key highlights of this report
- Overview of key market forces propelling and restraining market growth
- Up-to-date analyses of market trends and technological improvements
- Pin-point analyses of market competition dynamics to offer you a competitive edge
- An analysis of strategies of major competitors
- An array of graphics and SWOT analysis of major industry segments
- Detailed analyses of industry trends
- A well-defined technological growth map with an impact-analysis
- Offers a clear understanding of the competitive landscape and key product segments
