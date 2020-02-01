Organic Personal Care Ingredients Market – Growth Set To Surge Significantly During 2026

Organic Personal Care Ingredients Market: Overview

Rise in awareness regarding the well-being of health and skin has been one of the biggest global trends over the last few years. Skin is the body’s largest organ; therefore, it is crucial to consider the ingredients used in skincare and cosmetics products. People are switching from chemical cosmetics to safe and natural cosmetic products. Personal care and cosmetics are a mixture of chemical compounds organic ingredients, which are used to enhance the overall appearance and personal hygiene. Ingredients of organic personal care products do not contains chemicals such as parabens, phthalates, petrochemicals, and aluminum salts, which are harmful.

Organic Personal Care Ingredients Market: Drivers & Restraints

Rising consciousness among people drives the organic personal care ingredient market. Growing concerns regarding safety and health, and the adverse effects of using synthetic chemicals are estimated to fuel the organic personal care ingredients market. However, the shelf life of the organic personal care ingredients is a crucial element, as it plays a key role in the overall functioning of these products. Products labelled as organic need to be consumed within a couple of months from the date of manufacturing. These products are susceptible to harmful bacterial growth, as these do not contains chemical preservatives. This is projected to hinder the organic personal care ingredients market during the forecast period.

Organic Personal Care Ingredients Market: Key Segments

In terms of application, the organic personal care ingredients market can be divided into skin care, hair care, oral care, cosmetics, and others. Skin care includes face cleansers, toner & mist, moisturizers, eye creams, facial serum & oils, multipurpose balms, scrubs & exfoliators, face masks, & acne treatment. Hair care includes shampoos, conditioners, hair treatments, & hair styling products. Oral care includes tooth brush, mouthwash, & tooth paste. Cosmetics includes lipsticks, foundations, powder, & perfumes.