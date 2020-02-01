Otoacoustic Emission Market Consumer Needs, Trends and Drivers Analysis and Forecast to 2018 – 2026

Otoacoustic Emission is an innovative product for screening of hearing in new born, otoacoustic emission screen hearing with low intensity of sound that can be hear by cochlea present inside the ear which is responsible for hearing. The otoacoustic emission screening test for hearing observe the hair cell function, this screening is very help for diagnosis for those particular who are disable to hear any sounds or hear the sound at particular sound range and other related to hearing problems. The otoacoustic emission products come in various range such as portable and also with display to show the intensity of sound at various sound ranges. The otoacoustic emission type is TOAEs (Transient otoacoustic emissions) and DPOAEs (Distortion product otoacoustic emissions), in TOAEs the sound is emitted in short duration which cover broad range to test in newborn for conforming the hearing status and also check the cochlear functions and in DPOAEs is used for detailing two different frequency which help in testing of cochlear along with damage and ototoxicity.

Otoacoustic Emission Market: Drivers & Restraints

Otoacoustic Emission is a growing market over the forecast period, as the number of new born is increasing and health management is also increasing among the populations. The increasing patient pool directly fuel market of otoacoustic emission. Players such as Natus Medical Incorporated, Grason-Stadler, Natus Medical Incorporated, MAICO Diagnostics GmbH, Neurosoft, Ivanovo, Russia and others manufacturing and working on product innovation to increase the demand of otoacoustic emission market. Otoacoustic emission is an ideal screening device for quick testing of cochlear to check the hearing capability of newborn or the patients. The lack of availability of otoacoustic emission in various geographical region along with lack of awareness about the otoacoustic emission product in healthcare professional is the hindrance for current market of otoacoustic emission.

Otoacoustic Emission Market: Segmentation

Otoacoustic Emission market is segmented based on

Otoacoustic Emission by Type

Spontaneous OAEs (SOAE)

Transient evoked (TOAE/TEOAE)

Distortion product (DPOAE)

Sustained frequency (SFOAE)

Otoacoustic Emission by End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

Otoacoustic Emission by Geography

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Otoacoustic emission is high in demand as the product is more effective than any other product which is used for hearing screening. Otoacoustic emission test is help full in diagnosis hearing problem, the hair cell which is present in inner ear is responsible for hearing sounds by vibration is check with help of otoacoustic emission. Reimbursement scenarios in otoacoustic emission is one of the major driving factor to increase the demand of otoacoustic emission market, as in US the CPT code for otoacoustic emission is consider under various protocols which include otoacoustic emission testing for the individuals who cannot cooperate with other means of hearing testing, testing for ototoxicity, testing for early identification of noise-induced hearing loss, testing for sudden hearing loss, testing for tinnitus and other indications. The use of advance technology to develop otoacoustic emission are much more affective for testing hearing problem in various stages. The awareness about otoacoustic emission for testing of hearing problem is growing factor for the market, as the adaptation rate of otoacoustic emission is increasing over period.

As a geography conditions the otoacoustic emission market is segmented into: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. North America is the major region for otoacoustic emission market due to present of major players and improved healthcare infrastructures provide more support for growth of otoacoustic emission in the region. Europe show growth as the adaptation rate is increase for new product for medical use. Asia-Pacific show sluggish growth as the medical infrastructures is developing in most of the region. In Middle East & Africa the awareness program is conducted to provide information about otoacoustic emission to the medical healthcare professional.

Some players in otoacoustic emission market as:

Natus Medical Incorporated

Grason-Stadler

MAICO Diagnostics GmbH

Neurosoft

Ivanovo

Russia

Otodynamics Ltd

Sonic

Otodynamics Ltd and others players.

