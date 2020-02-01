Post Mastectomy Supplies Market 2029 Provides Growth Forecast and Upcoming Trends Opportunities by Types, Development Factors 2018 – 2028

Mastectomy is the removal of breast partial or total breast. Mastectomy is generally performed for the treatment of breast cancer. After the mastectomy breast prostheses are implanted. Post Mastectomy supplies are the product which is used to hold the breast prostheses after the mastectomy surgery. Post Mastectomy supplies include bras, camisoles, and swimwear.

Post Mastectomy supplies contain the pocket which holds the breast prostheses in place. Post Mastectomy supplies are the comfortable and fashionable products which can be wear immediately after the surgery or during the radiation therapy. A prescription of the physician is required to purchase the Post Mastectomy supplies. Also, many insurance companies provide reimbursement for Post Mastectomy supplies.

The rising prevalence of breast cancer in the key factor propelling the growth of Post Mastectomy supplies market over the forecast period. Moreover, the rising adoption of mastectomy for the treatment of breast cancer has provided an opportunity for the growth of post mastectomy supplies market. Majority of physician prescribe the post mastectomy supplies after the mastectomy which will propel the growth of post mastectomy supplies market.

Additionally availability of favorable reimbursement scenario of post mastectomy supplies in the developed economies will lead to robust growth of post mastectomy supplies market. Post mastectomy supplies could not be afforded by the people in under developing economics due to its high cost which will lead to sluggish growth of the post mastectomy supplies market over the forecast period.

The global Post Mastectomy Supplies market is classified on the basis of product type, distribution channel and region.

Based on product type, Post Mastectomy Supplies market is segmented into following:

Bras

Camisoles

Swimwear

Sleepwear

Based on distribution channel, Post Mastectomy Supplies market is segmented into following:

Institutional Sales Hospitals Clinics Wellness Centers Rehabilitation Centers

Retail Sales Super Market E-commerce



The Post Mastectomy Supplies market is expected to witness significant traction over the next decade due to the rising prevalence of breast cancer. According to the World Cancer Research Institute, more than 2 million cases of breast cancer are diagnosed throughout the globe.

According to U.S. Breast Foundation, approximately 12% of U.S. women will have invasive breast cancer in their lifetime. They have also estimated that around 266,120 cases of breast cancer are diagnosed in the U.S. Therefore, the rising prevalence of breast cancer throughout the globe will propel the revenue growth of Post Mastectomy Supplies market. By product type, the bras segment will gain the majority of revenue share for the Post Mastectomy Supplies market which is then followed by camisoles.

By product type, the bras segment will gain the majority of revenue share for the Post Mastectomy Supplies market which is then followed by camisoles. Hospitals segment is the expected to be the most dominant segment by the end user for global Post Mastectomy Supplies market which is then followed by the ambulatory surgical center. Specialty Clinics the fastest growing segment by the end user for global Post Mastectomy Supplies market. By distribution channel institutional sales segment will dominate the Post Mastectomy Supplies market in term of revenue while retail sales segment is anticipated to grow with the faster rate.

North America is expected to dominate the global Post Mastectomy Supplies market due to rising adoption of Post Mastectomy Supplies after the mastectomy. Europe is expected to be the second most dominating region for global Post Mastectomy Supplies market due to the rising prevalence of breast cancer in this region. Asia-Pacific is expected to show the faster growth for global Post Mastectomy Supplies market owing to the rising number of procedure of mastectomy for the treatment of breast cancer. Middle East and Africa and Latin America are expected to gain less traction for Post Mastectomy Supplies market due to lack of awareness among the people about the Post Mastectomy Supplies.

Some of the key players found across the value chain of Post Mastectomy Supplies are

Anita International Corporation

Amoena

American Breast Care

Classique Inc.

Trulife

Nearly Me

Almost U Inc

Qt Intimates

Luisaluisa

Wear Ease Inc.

Expand-A-Band Medical LLC.

Royal Arms Medical Inc.

Mckesson

Medebra

Jovipak

Medline Industries

The Brobe

La Leche League International Intimates

Still You

The report on post mastectomy supplies market covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for post mastectomy supplies market includes